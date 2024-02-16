"Imagine ghosting against your boyhood club" - Fans slam Lionel Messi for his performance in Inter Miami's 1-1 draw against Newell's Old Boys

Lionel Messi featured from the beginning as the Inter Miami side played out a 1-1 draw against Newell's Old Boys in their final pre-season game on Thursday, February 15. The Argentine great had no real impact on the scoresheet in the match before exiting the pitch as a substitute.

Inter Miami had traveled to multiple countries for their pre-season tour, playing matches in El Salvador, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Tokyo, as well as the USA. The final match of their pre-season was a home match against Argentine outfit Newell's Old Boys at the DRV PNK Stadium.

Being a match with major historical context for both clubs, it was no surprise to see Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino start Lionel Messi for the game. The 36-year-old captain started alongside Luis Suarez in attack, while Sergio Busquets was left out of the squad.

The Herons struggled to find the goals against the dogged Argentine side, with Messi, in particular, failing in his attempts to find the net. The former Barcelona and PSG man came close to scoring twice from a free-kick and a solo run, but it did not happen for him.

Expand Tweet

Numerous rival fans watched the game and reacted on X after the forward failed to find the back of the net.

"1 pen goal only in 2024 at 36 💀🤣"

"Imagine ghosting against your boyhood club."

"Embarrassing. He's beyond finished. 😭"

See more reactions from X below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Inter Miami will now return to MLS action when the league starts with a home match against Real Salt Lake on February 21. The Herons failed to impress greatly in pre-season, recording only one win in seven matches.

Lionel Messi faces boyhood club for first time in Inter Miami shirt

A match against Newell's Old Boys was always going to be a special one for Lionel Messi, and it finally came about 22 years after he left the club. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner began his career at the Argentine club before leaving to sign for Barcelona aged 14.

Despite his lack of full fitness, Messi started the match for Inter Miami before coming off for Lawson Sunderland after an hour of the game. This represents the most number of minutes for the forward since January 29 against Al-Hilal.

Haitian forward Shanyder Borgelin opened the scoring for the MLS side before Franco Diaz scored a late leveler for Newell's Old Boys. After the match, Lionel Messi took time out to take pictures with the Argentine club's players.