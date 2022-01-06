"Imagine the goals Ronaldo and Cavani would get" - Agbonlahor explains why Manchester United have missed a 'trick' in the transfer market

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Manchester United made a mistake by not going in for English right-back Keiran Trippier.

Recent reports from Sky Sports have claimed that English club Newcastle United are on the verge of sealing a £12 million move for the former Tottenham Hotspur man. Now in his third season at Atletico Madrid, Trippier has established himself as one of the best-attacking right-backs in the world. He has 11 assists in 86 overall appearances for the Spanish club and appears set to return to his home country.

Matty Hewitt @MattyJHewitt chroniclelive.co.uk/sport/football… Gabby Agbonlahor says Kieran Trippier is ‘joining for the money’ but the right-back deserves more respect than that. #NUFC Gabby Agbonlahor says Kieran Trippier is ‘joining for the money’ but the right-back deserves more respect than that. #NUFC chroniclelive.co.uk/sport/football…

Newcastle United are technically the world’s richest football club currently and look set to make Keiran Trippier their first high-profile signing. At the same time, Agbonlahor believes that Trippier's attacking qualities are comprehensively superior to those of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Speaking to TalkSport, he said:

"When I watch Manchester United, and I don't know if you agree, Ronaldo must be so frustrated from the right-hand side because I love Wan-Bissaka defensively, but he can't cross a ball. There was an incident where he actually tapped the ball with his left foot and fell over and crossed it out of play."

He added:

"He's just not good enough for Manchester United. The thing I don't understand is why have Manchester United let Trippier go to Newcastle? He would be perfect for Manchester United."

Agbonlahor also believes that Wan Bissaka is not a “modern full-back” who can contribute both in attack and defence:

"Just get it done. For that sort of money, £12million, I'm sure Manchester United can pay the sort of wages that Newcastle can. Put him on that right-hand side, imagine the goals that Ronaldo and Cavani would get from that service. Wan-Bissaka is not a modern-day full-back; especially in a top team. So, for me, Manchester United have missed a trick with Trippier."

Kieran Trippier could have provided a different dimension to Manchester United's attack

Atalanta v Manchester United: Group F - UEFA Champions League

In a nutshell, Aaron Wan Bissaka has proved to be an enigma for the Old Trafford faithful. They have been left impressed with his defensive work regularly while being completely frustrated with his attacking abilities. Aaron Wan Bissaka has 2 goals and 10 assists in 126 appearances but his stats do little to expose the lack of offensive output.

Ole Gunnar Solskaer’s coaching staff seemed to be working on his attacking output and especially his crosses until the Norwegian was sacked. Ralf Rangnick’s system tends to depend a lot on the width that the full-backs provide. This means that Aaron Wan Bissaka will regularly find himself in positions from which he can set up goals.

The same was true against Wolves as well. He had two opportunities to hit Ronaldo’s head in the first half but failed both times. Apart from the final pass, his overall passing skills and build-up play have also been put under severe scrutiny. With Diego Dalot, United might have a right-back capable of playing in the new system.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, Dalot is hardly ready and United might instead find themselves stuck playing Wan Bissaka on the right side of the defense.

Edited by Ashwin