Saudi Pro League chief Hafiz Al-Mudlej made a bizarre claim that fans chanting Lionel Messi's name or jeering Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo could face consequences.

Fans had been mocking Ronaldo by chanting Messi's name in the stadium recently. The most recent incident occurred in the Arab Club Champions Cup final between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

Hafiz Al-Mudlej, however, made a bold statement in order to stop Saudi Pro League's superstar forward being mocked. Al-Mudlej claims that there is no room to make a mockery of someone who has transformed the Saudi Arabian league and the ones doing it could face charges. He stated the following (via Reddit):

"The fans who continuously boo and shout 'Messi, Messi' to Ronaldo, who is such an ambassador of our league, should face a disciplinary action."

This statement from Hafiz Al-Mudlej has not gone down well with football fans on social media. Some disbelieving fans stated that the Saudi Arabian regime wants Cristiano Ronaldo to succeed at all costs, without competition.

Others were baffled at the statement mainly because Lionel Messi is the ambassador for Saudi Arabia Tourism as well.

Here are a few fan reactions from Reddit on the same:

"Imagine the headlines - Messi fans persecuted in Saudi Arabia"

"They just want a showcase. Not competition."

"What's the Penalty for chanting 'Lampard, Lampard' at Gerrard"

"Cruel and unusual."

"He's not even a rival, he's one of their tourist ambassadors too."

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr side, meanwhile, have not had the best of starts in the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League. The Riyadh-based side have suffered defeats in their opening two games and are currently one of the four sides in the league without a point after two matches.

Lionel Messi could match Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics by winning his first trophy for Inter Miami

Cristiano Ronaldo won his first trophy as an Al-Nassr player by beating Al-Hilal in the Arab Club Champions Cup final. Ronaldo himself netted a brace in the final and ended as the tournament's leading goalscorer with six goals.

Lionel Messi now has the opportunity to match Ronaldo by also spearheading his new side Inter Miami and win his first trophy with them. The team from Florida are in the final of the 2023 Leagues Cup and are set to face Nashville on Saturday (August 19).

Lionel Messi has been the star for Inter Miami over the course of the Leagues Cup. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored in every game leading to the final. As things stand, Messi has contributed nine goals and one assist from six games in the Leagues Cup.