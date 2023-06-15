"Imagine him under Klopp!” - Pundit urges Liverpool to sign top Arsenal target

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has urged his former club to sign Arsenal-target Declan Rice. The West Ham United midfielder is set to leave his club in the summer. The Gunners, along with Manchester United and Bayern Munich, are in the race for his services.

Rice is one of the Premier League's best players in his position, so top clubs are lurking to secure his signature. Warnock, though, is baffled by the Reds' stance or lack of it to make a move for the player.

He's also fearful that if treble-winning Manchester City sign Rice, it's over for other teams. Warnock wrote on Twitter:

“If Man City get Rice, it’s all over again. I cannot believe LFC are not being mentioned for him. A lot of money, but he’s gonna be there for 10 years or more! Knows the league, been a standout in the league for past few seasons and is only improving. Imagine him under Klopp!”

Rice recently captained West Ham to their first trophy since the 1999 Intertoto Cup when they beat Fiorentina 2-1 to win the second edition of the UEFA Europa Conference League this season.

While Liverpool need midfield reinforcement in the summer, they have signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for €35 million. Rice is not a player who has been mentioned as a top target for the Reds, though.

Arsenal urged to move for former Liverpool ace Sadio Mane

Pundit Dean Saunders has said that Arsenal would become unstoppable in the Premier League if they sign Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane. The Senegalese attacker moved to Germany last year after a tremendous spell at Merseyside.

He scored 120 goals and provided 48 assists in 269 games for the Reds. However, he has found it tough to replicate the same numbers for Bayern, scoring 12 times and assisting six in 38 games across competitions. Saunders told Sky Sports:

"Bayern Munich will try to offload Sadio Mane in the summer. From a sporting point of view, Thomas Tuchel has no plans with Mane, as he doesn't fit his system. This is my information. The player is seen critically internally."

He added:

"He might win them (Arsenal) the league. What a signing would that be! He plays anywhere, plays down the middle too."

Sadio Mane was one of the top players in the world during his time at Liverpool. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Saunders suggested that his arrival at the Emirates would increase Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League.

