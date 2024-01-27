“Imagine if Messi when he was 8 had been told all the time ‘Pass it’” - Scaloni uses Lionel Messi example to suggest modern football is losing beauty

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has used Lionel Messi's style of play as an example to express his concern about modern football's beauty.

In an interview with Marca, Scaloni criticized the excessive use of tactics in today's football, saying (via GOAL):

"Of course, there are no dribblers. There are no dribblers because as soon as they receive the ball you say 'Pass it!'. Imagine if Messi when he was eight years old had been told all the time 'Pass it!' by his coaches, we wouldn't have him today.

"It's impressive. Because football has become such a big thing, everyone reads, studies, and thinks that with that they can manage."

The Argentine manager continued:

"You tell a child of 7 or 8 years old to make the diagonal, to cover.... He's seven years old! Let him play ball, let him make mistakes, and when he's 14 or 15 we'll start correcting him. It's a message for the future. This is a sport and the beauty of football should not be lost."

The Argentina coach also pointed out that for kids around 12 or 13 years old, playing and having fun should come before tactical discipline:

"The clear example is with the kids. When they are 12 or 13 years old they have to play ball and have fun, and not be so much on top of them correcting them, because you take away their essence and so we will see less and less players with that carefree attitude that we used to see before."

Argentina, under Scaloni's guidance, have been successful in recent years, winning the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Looking ahead, the team is preparing to defend their Copa America trophy this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts on Instagram ahead of Lionel Messi clash

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media to share a positive update on his injury, suggesting he'll return to action soon. This comes as a relief to fans who were looking forward to watching him play against Inter Miami, where he's set to face long-time rival Lionel Messi.

According to reports (via 90min), Al-Nassr had to cancel their China tour due to Ronaldo's injury. This understandably raised doubts about his participation in the highly-anticipated Riyadh Season Cup fixture against the MLS club on February 1.

However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner's recent Instagram post has hinted that he could be available to play against Lionel Messi. He shared a photo of himself greeting Al-Nassr fans with the caption:

“See you soon”

Perhaps for what will be the last time in their careers, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will face each other at the 2024 Riyadh Season Cup.