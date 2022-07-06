"Imagine a series about Pique and Shakira" - Mexican producer Juan Osorio says he would love to make a TV series about Barcelona defender and Colombian pop star

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and Colombian pop star Shakira parted ways last month. The couple, who were together for 12 years since the 2010 FIFA World Cup, announced their separation on social media on June 4.

Their breakup has been well-documented in the media, with plenty of speculative reports emerging about their relationship and more over the last month or so. Given their popularity individually and as a couple, this was bound to happen.

Mexican soap opera producer Juan Osorio has now given voice to the thought that the couple's relationship should be made into a television series. Speaking to Eden Dorantes, Osorio revealed that the couple's story could make it an entertaining show for the public. He said (reported via Marca):

"Imagine a series about Pique and Shakira, each on their own and then how they get together and have two babies, and their life, and then the separation - it's strong, I would love to do it."

Shakira and Pique have two children from their 12-year relationship - Milan and Sasha. The couple have shared some lovely moments as well, one of which is shared below.

Shakira @shakira Gerard Pique is THE Defender! Shak Gerard Pique is THE Defender! Shak

Shakira and Pique may not give consent to the idea of a television show

Public life makes it difficult for celebrities to keep their personal matters away from the eyes of the media. They are under constant scrutiny and have to be camera-ready even at the worst of times.

The end of a 12-year relationship can be difficult for Shakira and Pique and hence it was natural when the couple requested everyone to give them privacy. Unfortunately, that has not happened.

What is also unlikely to happen is for them to now give permission for a film crew to relay a television series on their relationship and breakup.

The former couple appear to be trying to live their normal lives as the popstar has attended a few talkshows since the announcement. The Barcelona defender, meanwhile, is gearing up for the new season amid rumors that he may be surplus to requirements.

