"Impact the club at different levels" - Rio Ferdinand tells Manchester United to target defender from relegated Premier League club

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand feels the club must make a move for Norwich City right-back Max Aarons this summer.

The Red Devils endured a torrid campaign in the Premier League this term, finishing sixth with a goal-difference of zero.

Now with Erik ten Hag at the helm, they are looking to rebuild with some new signings, especially in defense.

Having conceded 57 goals in the recently-concluded season, defensive reinforcements are expected to be at the top of the Dutchman's agenda, with a new right-back needed as well.

Ferdinand has encouraged them to pursue Aarons, who could be available for a cut-price fee after the Canaries were relegated to the Championship. Speaking on his YouTube show Vibe with FIVE, the former defender said (via Metro):

"Someone like Max Aarons you could put him like a Chris Smalling-type signing where they come in and they have an impact.

"They may not be straight starters immediately but they go and they stay there for 10 years and have a really good career and they impact the club at different levels."

Manchester United are unconvinced with both their current options in that position, with neither Aaron Wan-Bissaka nor Diogo Dalot impressing in the 2021-22 season.

The club are reportedly ready to listen to offers for Wan-Bissaka, as per Sky Sports. On the other hand, Ten Hag wants to keep Dalot, the Express report, but there is little clarity over whether he will be the first-choice right-back.

Manchester United's defense needs revamping

Manchester United struggled in every defensive position last season. Harry Maguire was a disaster at the heart of their defense, costing his side many crucial points with erroneous displays, while his centre-back partners Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof blew hot and cold.

Luke Shaw started the season brightly but it all went downhill soon after and Alex Telles, coming in for the England international at left-back, hit a purple patch only towards the end of the season.

A resolute defense is key to winning titles and Manchester United's fortunes next season will depend on it.

