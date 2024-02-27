“Impacted all levels and organisation there” - Ex-MLS star hails influence of ‘best player in the world’ Lionel Messi

Former MLS winger Danny Trejo has hailed the impact of Lionel Messi in the American top flight since his arrival on a free transfer last summer.

The 36-year-old arrived on American shores when he joined Inter Miami after 19 hugely successful seasons in Europe, 17 of them with Barcelona, where he first made his name as a world-class player.

Messi didn't take too long to introduce himself to his new club, scoring on his debut in the Leagues Cup. He would go on to score in his next six outings - all in the same competition - as the Herons won their first piece of silverware in their short history.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's arrival was a hit both and off the field, with celebrities from various fields coming to see Messi in action. In an interaction with Tribalfootball.com, Trejo noted how multiple things around the MLS have changed since the Argentine arrived:

“I think the arrival of Messi in the MLS has changed a lot of things and has impacted all levels and organisation there. To have a player like him, the best player in the world. ... of course it changes the perspective of the league.

"I think his arrival there and also other important players will help the league grow and get better."

Messi ended his first season in American football with 11 goals and five assists in 14 games. Most of the goal contributions - 10 goals and an assist - came in the Herons' triumphant Leagues Cup campaign.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Inter Miami in the MLS this season?

Inter Miami CF vs Los Angeles Galaxy

Lionel Messi endured a rather quiet off-season with the Herons, scoring just once (against Al-Hilal in a 4-3 defeat) in six games.

However, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has started the new season strongly, bagging an assist in his side's 2-0 home win over Real Salt Lake in their MLS opener last week.

In his next outing on Sunday (February 25) in Los Angeles, Messi opened his account for the season. With the Herons trailing LA Galaxy 1-0 after 75 minutes, the Argentine grabbed the all-important equaliser in the second minute of stoppage time.

The point from the share of the spoils propelled Tata Martino's side atop the fledgling MLS Eastern Conference standings with four points. However, all other sides in the conference have a game in hand.