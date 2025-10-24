"Important for me to hear what he thought" - Manchester United star reveals he had conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo over SPL switch

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he sought advice from Cristiano Ronaldo over the summer about a potential move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. Despite deliberating over the move, Fernandes also delved into why he opted to remain at Old Trafford under Ruben Amorim's tutelage.

SPL giants Al-Hilal reportedly sent an £80m-£100 million offer to sign Bruno Fernandes following Manchester United's disappointing 1-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final (May 22). Despite being offered high wages and a chance to compete against Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr, Fernandes opted to stay at Manchester United.

Fernandes recently told reporters (via GOAL):

"I spoke with Cristiano about the situation, about Saudi and everything. I wouldn’t say what he told me, but we spoke about it. Obviously, he now has a manager that also spoke with me at the time (Jorge Jesus, his former coach at Sporting CP). He was at Al-Hilal three years ago, the first thing he said to me, ‘Are you too expensive for the club?’"

He continued:

"I said, ‘There is no expensive players for that club!’ But I told him the same, I wasn’t eager to move, to go to Saudi because I wanted to stay at the club. And he’s a manager I have a great relationship with. He was the one who trusted me to go to Sporting and to play on the biggest stages."

"But Cristiano told me, he had his opinion on what I should do. It was important for me, obviously, with all the experience he has and everything, it was important for me to hear what he thought. But obviously the decision will always come to me and to the club."

Fernandes also touched upon his conversation with Amorim and why he remained at Manchester United:

"The manager spoke with me. He said I was still part of the project. He wanted me to stay. The club said the same. And I always said that if the club was like ‘Bruno, we want to cash in, you are 30 years old. We want to make some money. We don't think you can be part of the future project’ or whatever. I would be like, OK, I have to find a solution for myself, whatever is best for me and my family. And I will leave."

He added:

"But obviously that wasn't the case. I felt that I was still part of the plan, that I could still help the club to achieve whatever was our aims. And that's what made me stay. Obviously, I have a big connection with the fans, with the club, also the country. My family feels very well here."

In comparison, Cristiano Ronaldo opted to depart Manchester United after having his contract mutually terminated in November 2022. The 40-year-old joined Al-Nassr in January 2023 and continues to perform at an excellent level, alongside Fernandes for the Portugal national team.

"He’s always adapting" - Former Manchester United star explains why Cristiano Ronaldo is the GOAT over Lionel Messi

Former Manchester United right-back Danny Simpson believes Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest of all time over Lionel Messi due to his ability to adapt in different leagues compared to Messi.

The GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has raged on for well over a decade. While the latter has won the most Ballons d'Or in history (eight), Cristiano Ronaldo has proved himself in more leagues during his time at Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al-Nassr.

Simpson told GOAL:

"That’s the best thing about Ronaldo, he adapts. He adapted at 18/19, he adapted at Real Madrid, he adapted Juve. He’s always adapting. He’s adapting now in Saudi, he’s adapted with Portugal. That’s why, for me, he is the best player in the world."

He added:

"I don’t think - no offence to Messi, he’s an unbelievable talent, but he’s never really had to adapt all these different parts of his game. Ronaldo, when he first came [to United], couldn’t head the ball! Now he’s probably the best header in the world - up there as a No.9. Honestly, it was a joy to be around him for a few years and see what he’s gone on to do."

Both superstars have signed new deals in recent months. Cristiano Ronaldo penned a two-year extension with Al-Nassr in June, keeping him at the club until 2027. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi recently signed a three-year deal with Inter Miami, valid until December 2028.

