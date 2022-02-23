"Important to have a long-term plan" - Manchester United's Fred says it's a 'bit strange' to have Ralf Rangnick as interim manager

Manchester United midfielder Fred has raised questions about his club's decision to appoint an interim manager.

Following a string of poor results, the Red Devils parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November last year. He was replaced momentarily by Michael Carrick before the club made another short-term decision by bringing in Ralf Rangnick in an interim role. The German has only been appointed until the end of the season.

Fred, who has been one of Manchester United's best players in recent weeks, has now questioned the lack of a long-term plan at Old Trafford. He told TNT Sports Brazil (via the Daily Mail):

"It's a bit strange. I know in football it's important to get good results as soon as possible, but it's also important to have a long-term plan. I think it's a little bit bad for us not to have one."

The Brazilian added:

"At the moment it's all about the short-term goals. We don't know how it's going to be after the end of this season."

A number of high-profile names have been linked with taking over as the Red Devils' permanent manager in the summer. AFC Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, Spain head coach Luis Enrique and Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino are all rumored to be in the mix.

Rangnick is also an option for the club. However, his viability for the role could be decided based on where he takes the team in the remainder of the ongoing season.

Fred has been excellent for Manchester United under Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United have received plenty of criticism during Ralf Rangnick's short reign at the club, primarily for their inconsistency. The club have picked up eight wins, five draws and two losses across all competitions under the German.

However, one of the brightest spots since the 63-year-old took charge has been Fred's form. The midfielder, often maligned by the Red Devils faithful, has embodied the kind of high-intensity football the veteran tactician wants his side to play.

The 28-year-old has also improved his productivity further up the pitch, even netting the first goal of Rangnick's reign in a 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace. He has scored twice and assisted three goals in 11 matches across competitions under his new boss.

To put that into context, Fred contributed just five goals and seven assists in 133 matches across all competitions under Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho.

His form is a welcome sign, as Manchester United look to make a deep run in the UEFA Champions League and secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The Red Devils currently occupy fourth place in the league standings, four points behind third-placed Chelsea. They are set to face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie tonight (February 22).

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh