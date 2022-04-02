"Important players with the right attitude" - Ralf Rangnick praises 3 Manchester United stars ahead of Leicester City clash 

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has praised three of his players ahead of their Premier League clash with Leicester City on Saturday.

This season, the Red Devils have received a lot of criticism for what has been a disappointing campaign.

Rangnick's men are out of the UEFA Champions League and domestic cup competition. They also face an uphill battle to qualify for Europe's elite competition next season.

The Manchester giants currently occupy sixth place in the league table, a point behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and four-points away from fourth-placed Arsenal. The Gunners also have a game in hand over them.

Praise has been a rarity for Manchester United's players. However, Rangnick feels the criticism that has come the way of Harry Maguire, Fred and Scott McTominay is somewhat unwarranted.

He said during a press conference ahead of Saturday's game (via ManUtdNews):

"Maybe it’s still got to do with the high expectations around this club and people tend to compare with former players and legends. Fred, Scotty and Harry are important players and players with the right attitude.”

Why are the Manchester United trio so vilified?

Harry Maguire has been constantly ridiculed for his dismal performances this season

Harry Maguire is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons and has never really been able to build a connection with Manchester United's fanbase.

The former Leicester City defender was recently booed by England fans during the side's 3-0 win over Ivory Coast.

This has been a disappointing campaign for the Red Devils skipper, who has committed numerous mistakes throughout the season.

ITV Football @itvfootball



Roy Keane was not impressed over Harry Maguire's celebration after his goal earlier tonight



#ITVFootball "That's embarrassing, he's been a disgrace the last few months for Man Utd."Roy Keane was not impressed over Harry Maguire's celebration after his goal earlier tonight "That's embarrassing, he's been a disgrace the last few months for Man Utd."Roy Keane was not impressed over Harry Maguire's celebration after his goal earlier tonight#ITVFootball https://t.co/mMXfpZkyCT

Scott McTominay's criticism usually comes from fans who believe he is not good enough to be lining up for Manchester United.

The versatile midfielder has been lauded by the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho, but there remains some resentment from the Old Trafford faithful.

This may be due to the lack of a capable defensive midfielder at the club. The Scot was touted as a potential option but failed to succeed in the role.

H⚽🔭🚀 @_HasnainGulzar Man United fans after Scott Mctominay is replaced by a real CDM. Man United fans after Scott Mctominay is replaced by a real CDM. https://t.co/xMbTv1fsu0

Meanwhile, Fred has been put through the wringer since joining from Shakhtar Donetsk back in 2018.

The Brazilian has not really been able to secure a place in Manchester United's squad before this year. He is sometimes scapegoated when the Red Devils suffer a setback.

However, under Rangnick, Fred is enjoying perhaps his best spell at Old Trafford despite a woeful season for the club as a whole.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣"If Ole walked in here now I'd grab him and say why are you playing Fred!"



Roy Keane gets very animated at the studio as he can't hide his frustrations after Manchester United's loss 🗣"If Ole walked in here now I'd grab him and say why are you playing Fred!"Roy Keane gets very animated at the studio as he can't hide his frustrations after Manchester United's loss https://t.co/NPikt6hr2o

The trio will be hoping fans are on their side this Saturday as they look to avenge the 4-2 loss they suffered at the hands of Leicester City last October.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh