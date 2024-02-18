"Impressed every time I watch him" - Ian Wright wants Manchester United youngster included in the next England senior squad

Arsenal legend Ian Wright wants Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo to be a part of the next England squad.

Mainoo has become a constant presence in Erik ten Hag's side after breaking into the first team earlier this year. The 18-year-old looks mature in his plays beyond his tender age.

He has been very impressive and has become a mainstay in the first XI. After Mainoo's display against Luton Town in the Red Devils' 2-1 away win on Sunday, February 18, Wright tweeted:

"Kobbie Mainoo has to be in the next England squad. Such maturity in chaotic conditions that we've not seen from a England player in a long time. Impressed every time I watch him."

Expand Tweet

This season, Mainoo has made 15 appearances for Manchester United, scoring two goals and providing as many assists. HITC had previously reported that Gareth Southgate is contemplating calling Mainoo for England's March showdowns against Brazil and Belgium.

Ian Wright wants another Manchester United academy product called up for England

While Kobbie Mainoo has been getting all the plaudits, former Manchester United academy star Angel Gomes has been equally impressive this season.

The youngster has put on a few superb performances for Ligue 1 club LOSC Lille. Wright reckons Gomes also deserves more recognition for his quality outings over the years. The Arsenal legend tweeted:

"And equally not seeing enough love and flowers for Angel Gomes and what he's consistently doing at Lille in the center of midfield. Another top performance yesterday. Call him up and have a look at him."

This season, Gomes has made 31 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and providing six assists. Gomes made 10 appearances for Red Devils' senior team before leaving in 2020. The 23-year-old has represented England's youth teams but not the senior team so far.