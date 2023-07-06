"Impressive transformation" - When Cristiano Ronaldo's ex accused Georgina Rodriguez of getting cosmetic work done to look like Kim Kardashian

Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-partner Nereida Gallardo once accused Georgina Rodriguez of trying to resemble Kim Kardashian by undergoing cosmetic work.

Gallardo, 40, a former model and current owner of her beauty salon in the Balearic Islands, dated Ronaldo for eight months in 2008. Their short-lived relationship took place while the legendary forward was still at Manchester United and around nine years before he met Rodriguez.

In January, the Spaniard used Georgina Rodriguez as an example of celebrities who have gone under the knife. However, the 29-year-old has never publicly confirmed whether or not she has undergone cosmetic work.

Nereida posted an old photo of Ronaldo's partner and a new picture of the Spanish model to show how she has changed her appearance. She added red arrows to point to Rodriguez's nose and mouth and wrote in the captions (per the Daily Mail):

"Today we're going to talk about Rhinoplasty or Rhinomodelation."

She then explained the procedure she reckons the influencer had done. She claimed that one involved surgery while the other involved non-invasive techniques to:

"Get the nose you've always dreamed of."

Gallardo also used images of actresses Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez and American socialite Kardashian. She then followed those posts up with another that seemed to take aim at Rodriguez for trying to base her look on Kardashian.

She posted two more pictures of the Spanish influencer and asked her Instagram followers:

"Georgina Rodriguez is increasingly similar to Kim Kardashian, what do you think?! IMPRESSIVE TRANSFORMATION OF BOTH."

A fan jokingly responded to Gallardo:

"You're awful!"

Ronaldo's ex-partner replied:

"Not at all girl- but don't they look like each other!"

The Portuguese icon moved on from Gallardo to supermodel Irina Shayk with their relationship lasting for around five years. He then met Rodriguez while at Real Madrid in 2017 when she was working as a Gucci store assistant. The couple have gone on to start a loving family together and share daughters Alana and Bella.

Meanwhile, Gallardo went on to marry a Majorcan businessman after reportedly being dumped by Cristiano Ronaldo by text in 2008. She slammed the iconic forward in a TV interview as being a:

"Pretty boy with no brains."

It's fair to say that the former couple's split was less than amicable. However, they have both moved on and are now in two strong relationships.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are joined on holiday by Diogo Dalot

Ronaldo was joined on a yacht holiday by Dalot.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, and Georgina Rodriguez have been enjoying the off-season with a vacation on a luxury yacht. The duo were joined by his Portugal teammate Diogo Dalot and they are seen together in snaps posted on the Al-Nassr striker's Instagram.

The holiday came days after Cristiano Ronaldo marked his record 200th international appearance with a vital goal for Selecao. He scored an 89th-minute winner in a 1-0 win over 10-man Iceland in a Euro 2024 qualifier on June 20.

Dalot also played in the victory before jetting off for vacation on the lavish yacht. He and Ronaldo are also former teammates at club level with Manchester United.

