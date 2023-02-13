"Improved since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo" - Manchester United star hailed for impact on the team since the 38-year-old's departure

Former Spurs striker Garth Crooks believes the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United has helped Marcus Rashford regain his best form after the England international scored yet again in the Red Devils' win against Leeds United on Sunday (February 12).

Cristiano Ronaldo had a turbulent second spell at Manchester United, which went from bad to worse after falling out with manager Erik ten Hag this season. He struggled for game time, scoring only one Premier League goal in 10 appearances. His contract was terminated on November 22, 2022, and he went on to join Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr at the end of December.

Marcus Rashford also turned his career around, but for the better. After struggling all of last season, he has been in sensational form this year. He has scored 21 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions this season, with his form ascending to the next level following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

His latest goal came after he scored the opening goal against Leeds at Elland Road, heading the ball into the back of the net following a great buildup from Sabitzer and Shaw. United would go on to win 2-0, securing all three points.

His performance earned him a place in Garth Crooks' Team of the Week. The BBC football pundit included the England international in his team and justified his decision:

"Rashford always looked menacing against Leeds - and got his reward when he latched on to the most exquisite cross from Shaw to dispatch a bullet header past a stranded Illan Meslier.

"I think it is very telling that United's results have continually improved since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and so has Rashford's presence in the team."

He added:

"The England striker no longer has to play second fiddle to a player desperate to hang on to former glories who has far more interest in himself than the team. The problem has been removed and United look like a proper football team again."

Crooks clearly believes Ronaldo was the problem for Manchester United and that the entire team is better off without him.

He isn't entirely wrong as United are currently third in the table and in great form. They next face Leicester City in the Premier League on February 19.

Erik ten Hag's handling of Cristiano Ronaldo shows his impact at Manchester United

United manager Erik ten Hag was the primary reason Ronaldo left Manchester United mid-season on bad terms.

In his seven months at the club, he has been firm in his decisions. He has taken the Red Devils to third in the Premier League and they are a force to be reckoned with once again.

One of the key factors the Dutchman brought back to the club was team spirit, which was lacking when Ronaldo was present at the club. The Portuguese's ego and media tantrums were affecting the dressing room and when Ronaldo failed to comply with Ten Hag, he was benched.

He went on to leave the club in November, however, Manchester United have only gotten better as a team, showing the positive changes ten Hag has made at the club so far.

Man Utd with Ronaldo vs. without Ronaldo in the Premier League so far this season...

