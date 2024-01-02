“Improves every team in the country” “I can’t believe it” - Liverpool fans stunned after ‘absolutely superb’ performance from ‘electric’ star in win

Liverpool rose to the summit of the Premier League standings with a 4-2 win over Newcastle United at Anfield on New Year's Day. The Reds were dominant as they picked up a deserved win to go three points clear of Aston Villa.

Following Arsenal's defeat to Fulham at the weekend, Liverpool knew they needed a draw or win to open up a gap at the top of the table and the Reds manager Jürgen Klopp named a strong starting XI to prosecute the fixture.

Academy graduate Curtis Jones has become a regular for Klopp's Reds this season, and he showed why he keeps getting selected by the manager. The England U-21 International was on the scoresheet for his club to set them on their way to a comfortable win.

Liverpool fans were impressed with the 22-year-old's mature and composed performance. They took to X to praise him for his efforts to secure all three points.

"Curtis Jones is looking like the ultimate 8. I can’t believe it"

"Curtis Jones appreciation post. Electric. Gets better watching him every game and has found his groove. Elegance personified."

Curtis Jones delivered a top performance for the Reds in their win over Newcastle, with his goal helping them go 2-1 up in the second half. He was impactful in all phases of play for his side, with his performance an exact model for a typical Jürgen Klopp midfielder.

Liverpool pummel depleted Newcastle to send statement

Liverpool were streets ahead of Newcastle United in their Premier League Matchday 20 meeting. The Magpies lost two players, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier, in the build-up to the match, adding to their over-the-top injury worries.

The Reds registered a league-high 18 shots in the first half but could not find the net even once. In what is expected to be his final game for the club before AFCON, Mohamed Salah missed a penalty in the first half.

The second half brought about all the drama, with Salah opening the scoring for his side, only for Alexander Isak to equalise within minutes. Jones and Cody Gakpo scored in four minutes to open up a lead for the Reds.

Dutch defender Sven Botman pulled one back before Salah completed his brace from the spot in the closing moments. With the win, Liverpool moved up to 45 points, widening their gap over their rivals.