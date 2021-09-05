'In the 2 defeats it was like they laid down and died'- Joe Cole makes Arteta sack prediction ahead of Arsenal vs Norwich 

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Joe Cole has been left flabbergasted by Arsenal's performances in the first three games of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Cole believes Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be relieved of his managerial duties at Arsenal if his side are unable to overcome newly-promoted Norwich City next weekend.

Arsenal are yet to score a Premier League goal this season and have conceded nine in their first three games. The Gunners' latest defeat was a 5-0 humiliation at the hands of Manchester City.

Joe Cole was left shocked by the way Arsenal played against Chelsea and Manchester City, and went on to predict Mikel Arteta's departure from the club should Arsenal lose a fourth consecutive game in the Premier League next weekend.

'The future at Arsenal is obviously up in the air. I know they've played Chelsea, they played Manchester City, the two best teams, but it's the manner of both defeats,' Cole told Coral.

'They had all pre-season to prepare for the Brentford game and they got it wrong on the day because they weren't at it mentally. That has happened too much with Arsenal. That's not Arteta's fault. It's been something that's just been like damp getting into the woodwork at the club."

'In the two defeats against the big boys, it was like they laid down and died. I think from Arteta's perspective, he never got to grips with Lukaku in the Chelsea game. It was clear that you had to get a player in front of him defensively on a block and stop the balls going into him.

Despite spending in excess of £120 million on new signings this summer, Arsenal lack quality going forward and seem to be desperately lacking a sense of direction and identity with regards to the football they are currently playing.

Arsenal unlikely to break into Premier League top 6' this season despite huge transfer outlay

Arsenal's worst start to a league campaign in over fifty years has led most fans and pundits to believe that the club are more likely to finish in the middle of the Premier League table come the end of the season, rather than in the European places.

Arsenal have managed to sign a number of their top transfer targets this summer such as Ben White, Martin Odegaard, and Aaron Ramsdale. The club are, however, suffering from a lack of creativity and goals.

Mikel Arteta will hope the likes of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette return to form in the near future.

