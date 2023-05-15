As the perk of being the partner of world's most popular social media personality, Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez usually doesn't have to travel through public airports. Rather, the model has the luxury of using their private jet as a medium of transport.

On her Netflix series, 'I am Georgina', she previously said that it would be a tough task to navigate an airport while travelling alongside Ronaldo as a result of his fame. She said (via Daily Star):

"The jet makes travel easier. If I had to be in an airport for two hours with Cristiano, I’d go insane. I’d rather not travel."

Georgina Rodriguez also revealed the list of demands that she makes to her travel agent while going on a holiday with Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. She said:

"[They need] many rooms and a private pool, easy access to the dock for a smaller boat and a piece of land to walk with the kids and not have to leave the villa to take them out for a stroll."

Gym, however, is not a necessary need for Ronaldo and Rodriguez as they prefer to carry the machines if they need it.

When Georgina Rodriguez posted about the time she bought a yacht with Cristiano Ronaldo

Given that Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest paid athlete in the world, he can afford to buy yachts. The Portuguese bought a super yacht worth £5.5 million. The yacht consists of facilities like a kitchen, a relaxation area, a lounge, and more.

Georgina Rodriguez once posted on Instagram about the time she went to buy the yacht with Ronaldo. She posted a throwback image, captioning the photo on her Instagram:

"That summer afternoon when we went to buy our boat. And some photos of that magical summer. ... A beautiful view of the beautiful weather."

Ronaldo could be seen spending relaxing time with his kids on their yacht. Rodriguez and the family could also be seen enjoying the view and having food on the super yacht.

