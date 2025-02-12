"In Argentina and Uruguay, they kiss a lot to greet each other" - Former Barcelona star details 'strange' Lionel Messi training ground greeting

Former Barcelona star Franciso Trincao recalled Lionel Messi's 'strange' practice of greeting him with kisses at the training ground during their time together at the Catalan club. Trincao explained that it is a common practice in South American countries, including Argentina and Uruguay.

Francisco Trincao joined Barcelona in 2020 and shared the pitch with Lionel Messi for one season until the Argentine superstar's departure in 2021. The duo played 34 games together for the Catalan side, recording three joint-goal participations. Trincao left the club in 2023 to join Sporting CP.

In an interview with Relevo, Trincao recalled the unusual way Lionel Messi greeted him during training. The Portugal international explained that it was a common practice in Messi's homeland, Argentina. He said (via Inter Miami News):

"At first it was a bit strange because culturally, in Argentina and Uruguay, they kiss a lot to greet each other and it was strange for Messi to greet me with a kiss every time I arrived at the academy.”

In the same conversation, Trincao also shared how Messi's instructions helped during training and added:

"On the pitch, Messi was very calm. He set an example more than he spoke to us, he helped us on the pitch, where we should go, and what to do. He would tell us something and we would accept it because what he said was true.”

Lionel Messi currently plies his trade with MLS side Inter Miami. Since his arrival in 2023, he has led the Herons to the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield. The Argentine legend will look to win the MLS Cup with Inter Miami this year.

"You can see the Barca crest on his leg" - When David Beckham claimed Lionel Messi wants to return to Barcelona after retirement

In an interview at the Economic Forum in Davos, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham stated that Lionel Messi would like to return to Barcelona after his retirement. He said (via GOAL):

“I would like Messi to live in Miami when he retires, but Leo told me that he only thinks about living near the Camp Nou. There is no player who loves Barcelona as much as he does. You can see the Barca crest on his leg and even on his water bottle.”

Lionel Messi is widely considered the greatest Blaugrana legend of all time. He helped the Catalans win a club record 35 trophies between 2004 and 2021. The Argentine icon has contributed 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 appearances for Barcelona across competitions.

In August 2021, Messi was forced to leave Barca after the club failed to renew his contract owing to their financial condition. Since then, the Inter Miami ace has often expressed his desire to return to the Camp Nou.

