“In some aspects, he reminds me a bit of Raul” - Xabi Alonso compares Real Madrid star to club legend after 3-0 win vs Red Bull Salzburg

Xabi Alonso has heaped praise on Gonzalo Garcia and compared the Real Madrid youngster to former player Raul. The manager said the 21-year-old forward is always in the right position and has a great work ethic.

Speaking to the media after beating Red Bull Salzburg 3-0 in the FIFA Club World Cup on Thursday (June 26), Xabi said he wants to see more from Gonzalo. The centre-forward scored his side's third goal (84'), won three out of three tackles, and won five out of six duels.

The manager added that the young Spaniard had characteristics of Real Madrid legend Raul. Xabi said (via Managing Madrid):

“I knew him well. I’ve been following Castilla a lot. I knew a lot of Castilla players. To be honest, I am not surprised. He is a typical number 9. In some aspects, he reminds me of Raul — he’s always in the right position and always waiting for the chance. His work ethic is great. The players from Castilla — they get a chance and they fight for it. That’s what he’s doing. We need him more. We want him to be here and we’re happy for him.”

When asked if the youngster will remain at the club this season or will be heading on loan, Xabi said:

“There are no decisions regarding the start of the 2025-26 season... we’re focused on the World Cup with who we have. The World Cup tells you things, but there’s no decision.”

In Kylian Mbappe's absence, Gonzalo Garcia has started all three matches for Real Madrid at the FIFA Club World Cup. He has scored in all three games and impressed up front.

Xabi Alonso on Real Madrid's 3-0 win over RB Salzburg in Club World Cup 2025

With their win over RB Salzburg, Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid finished the Club World Cup group stage unbeaten. Vinicius Jr, Federico Valverde, and Gonzalo Garcia scored on Thursday, and the manager was happy with the side's performance.

Speaking to the media about the match, Xabi said (via Managing Madrid):

“The first half was serious. We played well, working the game patiently, knowing that you don’t win in 10 minutes, but that you have to be mature enough to find your chances. And that’s how it turned out. In the second half, we started well and the 3-0... I’m happy with the lads. We’re making progress. And now the interesting phase begins.”

Real Madrid drew the first match against Al-Hilal 1-1 and followed it up with a 3-1 win over Pachuca. They will face Juventus in the Round of 16 on Tuesday (July 1).

