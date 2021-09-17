“In the conversation with Messi and Ronaldo” - Rio Ferdinand heaps praise on Liverpool star

Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on Mohamed Salah and claimed the Liverpool star is up there with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi over the last few years. The Manchester United legend believes the Egyptian does not get the credit he deserves.

Mohamed Salah scored early in the second half against AC Milan on Wednesday night to help the Reds equalize. The Anfield side were trailing 2-1 at halftime after quick-fire goals from Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz. Liverpool ultimately won the encounter 3-2.

Liverpool FC @LFC 💯 games

7⃣2⃣ goals



Mo Salah’s Anfield record at the Reds is incredible 🔥 💯 games

7⃣2⃣ goals



Mo Salah’s Anfield record at the Reds is incredible 🔥 https://t.co/8Wi0FhGh7P

Rio Ferdinand was analyzing the game on BT Sport when he made the bold claims about Mohamed Salah. He put the Liverpool star in the same bracket as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, adding the numbers speak for themselves.

"Liverpool fans absolutely adore Salah. I'm a bit confused why he doesn't get the credit he deserves. He is doing crazy numbers and consistently. He's phenomenal, has an obsessive nature, keeps himself in a tip-top condition.

"I don't think Salah gets the credit he deserves. In last few years, he has to be in the conversation with the likes of Messi and Ronaldo. His consistency and numbers are so good."

Mohamed Salah deserves a new Liverpool contract, says Rio Ferdinand

Liverpool are in talks with Mohamed Salah over a new contract. The Egyptian is reportedly demanding a huge rise in wages. Reports suggest the former Chelsea man is looking to become the highest-paid Liverpool player ever.

Rio Ferdinand believes the demands are justified, and he should be handed the new deal.

"While Liverpool have not spent big this summer like other teams they have had a lot of players sign new contracts. The one that is yet to sign is Mo Salah. Now, he obviously wants a few quid. And rightly so. Good luck to him. He deserves it. He deserves to be one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League for what he has done since he came to Liverpool, he really does. He is never injured and year after year he is the top goalscorer. He just is. That is what he is."

Liverpool face Crystal Palace this weekend in the Premier League before taking on Norwich City in the Carabao Cup.

