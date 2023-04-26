“In the difficult times he was really there for us” – Cody Gakpo names 3 best players at Liverpool this season

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has named Allison Becker, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah as his three teammates who deserve to be on the EA Sports Team of the Season.

Gakpo joined Liverpool in the winter transfer window from PSV Eindhoven on a five-and-a-half-year contract reported to be worth between €40 to €50 million.

Despite his best efforts, however, Liverpool have been disappointing this season and are out of the running for any silverware. They are currently languishing in seventh in the league with 50 points, nine behind fourth-placed Newcastle United.

In an interview with EA Sports with Joe Gomez and Adrian, Gakpo was asked why he chose the likes of Salah, Nunez, and Alisson. He replied (via Rousing The Kop):

“Alisson especially in the difficult times he was really there for us. Mo tried to help the team as much as possible with his goals and assists, Darwin the same and I think they deserve it.”

The majority of the Anfield faithful would undoubtedly choose Alisson as their Player of the Season this year. The Brazilian has made numerous key saves this season and has been the most consistent presence in the team by far. He has played 41 games this season, helping keep 14 clean sheets. Out of the 130 shots faced in the Premier League, he has also made an impressive 93 saves.

Mohamed Salah has slightly underperformed this season when compared to his high standards. However, he has still scored 27 goals and provided 11 assists in 44 appearances across competitions. The Egyptian King will be integral to the Reds finishing the season strongly.

Darwin Nunez has come under a lot of criticism after his big-money (€100 million) move from Benfica due to his notable misses. The Uruguayan still has 15 goals and four assists in 38 appearances, which is perhaps a decent start to his Anfield career for him.

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson wants to maintain momentum prior to clash against West Ham

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson wants to end the season as strongly as possible. The Reds have now won their last two league games in a row. With just seven games to go in the season, they will push for an unlikely top-four finish.

Robertson recently recorded his 10th assist of the season during the Reds' 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest last week. He now wants his teammates to continue their momentum heading into the game against West Ham United on April 26.

He told the club's media (via Liverpool FC):

"It's been a good kind of run for us in the last couple of games and we have to try to keep that going because it's a lot easier coming in every single day when you've got the three points in the bag."

He added:

"We're expecting a really tough game on Wednesday, but it's one we're looking forward to and one we have hope for and one we look forward to being a part of. Hopefully, if we're at our best we can get enough to get the three points and bring them back up the road."

Liverpool take on West Ham United away on Wednesday before hosting Tottenham Hotspur on April 30.

