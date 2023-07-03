“In the end everyone looks for the best option” – Iniesta breaks silence on Lionel Messi deciding against Barcelona return

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta recently opened up about Lionel Messi snubbing a return to the Catalan club and opting to join MLS club Inter Miami instead.

Messi announced last month that he will move to the MLS and join Inter Miami to start a new chapter in his career. He looked set to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a while. However, the Argentine skipper was heavily linked with a return to Barca.

That, however, didn't happen as Lionel Messi moved to the MLS. Iniesta has now shared his take on his former teammate's decision. The midfield maestro said (via Barca Universal):

“It would have been nice, special for what it means, but in the end, everyone looks for the best option, what they think will be good for them and, from there, they will probably live a different experience to what they have lived before."

“If it’s what he was looking forward to and what he wanted, I’m sure it will go well, as it did well in all the places he’s been," he added.

Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta shared the pitch 489 times during their career at Barcelona and contributed with 53 goals. Along with Xavi, they formed a magnificent triangle. Iniesta is one of the players who understood Messi's movements the best on the pitch.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta spoke about Lionel Messi's decision to snub a return

Fans were left disappointed when Lionel Messi announced that he will be joining Inter Miami. Many wanted the World Cup winner to make a return to Barcelona. However, their wish didn't come to fruition.

Barca issued a statement at that time, claiming that Messi's decision was based on the fact that he wanted to step away from the spotlight. Laporta once again emphasized that claim as he recently said (via 90min):

"We had an agreement with La Liga that we would dedicate part of the resources we have to Messi. It was contemplated within the feasibility plan. We communicated it to Jorge Messi. He told me that Leo had spent a very difficult year in Paris and that he wanted less pressure. With our option, he would have continued to have pressure and I understood his decision."

"Let him do very well [in Miami] and we will begin to prepare his super tribute," he further added. "Within the framework of the 125th anniversary and when we return to the Camp Nou it would be perfect."

While Lionel Messi is Barcelona's greatest-ever player, his decision depended on the club's dire financial situation. Laporta also confirmed that Barca still owe Messi his salary money and the payments will be made until 2025.

