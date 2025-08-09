"In the end people are going to be shocked" - Owen Hargreaves predicts how many goals Hugo Ekitike will score for Liverpool this season

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has backed Hugo Ekitike to score 20 goals for Liverpool this season. The former also hailed Ekitike for his technical ability and versatility, claiming fans would be 'shocked' by how talented the Frenchman is.

Arne Slot and Co. have bolstered their attack this summer, following Luis Diaz's transfer to Bayern Munich, as well as the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. With Darwin Nunez also expected to join Al-Hilal in the coming weeks, the Reds signed Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported transfer fee of €95 million. The 23-year-old forward signed a six-year contract with the Reds on July 23.

While a large section of Liverpool fans are excited to witness their No. 22 lead the line, Ekitike's arrival has been slightly downplayed due to their transfer links with Alexander Isak.

However, Hargreaves has predicted Ekitike to shine this season, telling TNT Sports (via Rousing the Kop):

“I don’t think people realise how good Ekitike is. I was stood on the pitch when they played Tottenham [in the Europa League last season] in the warm up. He’s massive. I remember stood next to him thinking ‘he can play, he’s got a great touch, he’s quick, he can play off the left, play as a striker’. I think he’s going to be amazing this year.”

He added:

“He’ll be a French international very soon and it’s amazing he wants to take on a challenge like this. Obviously he went to PSG and it didn’t really work out, but I think now he’s ready for this. I think he can score 20 goals, easy. I think in the end people are going to be shocked by how talented this kid is.”

Due to Ekitike being capable of playing as a centre forward and on the left wing, Hargreaves also compared him to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry:

“I think because Thierry started on the left and then graduated to being a centre-forward, those comparisons are quite relevant. When you watch them side by side, obviously it’s a lot to live up to with Thierry, but he’s got something, that’s for sure.”

Hugo Ekitike enjoyed a successful two-year tenure at Frankfurt, recording 26 goals and 14 assists in 64 appearances across all competitions.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has revealed that Darwin Nunez could leave the club in the coming days. His comments arrived ahead of the Reds' clash against Crystal Palace in the FA Community Shield final at Wembley Stadium (Sunday, August 10).

After struggling for form last season, Nunez has been linked with a move away from Anfield this summer. The Uruguay international was initially reportedly linked with a move to AC Milan before the transfer fell through. However, Al-Hilal have allegedly reached an agreement in principle with Liverpool to sign Nunez for €53 million.

During the pre-match press conference, Slot told Liverpool's official website:

"At this moment in time, Darwin [Nunez] might indeed leave, but things are not signed yet, so you need to wait maybe a few days before that is completely done. But there is indeed a chance he is going to leave."

While Al-Hilal and Liverpool have reportedly reached an agreement, Nunez has been allowed time to negotiate with the Saudi Pro League giants on personal terms. The 26-year-old is expected to accept the proposed move, as per The Athletic.

