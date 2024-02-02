"In the end it is quite naïve" - Erik ten Hag furious with Manchester United players despite win over Wolverhampton

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has conceded that he wasn't entirely happy with his side's last-gasp 4-3 Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday, February 1. The Red Devils squandered a 2-0 lead in the game and also conceded a late equalizer.

United went ahead in the fifth minute of the game at Molineux through Marcus Rashford before Rasmus Hojlund doubled their advantage in the 22nd minute. The visitors got multiple chances to further increase their lead but couldn't.

Pablo Sarabia got one back for Wolves in the 71st minute but Scott McTominay restored Manchester United's two-goal lead just four minutes later. However, things quickly went south for Ten Hag's men as Max Kilman (85') and Pedro Neto (90+5') scored to level the proceedings.

Kobbie Mainoo, 18, stepped up in a crunch situation for the Red Devils as he danced past the Wolves defense to score from the edge of the box and hand his side a thrilling win.

Ten Hag, however, stressed that his team had the opportunity to close out the game in the first half, which he felt was 'quite naive'. He also praised the players' resilience after conceding late goals, saying (via Metro):

"We should go up 3-0 or 4-0 but we didn’t and then in the end it is quite naïve. The way we conceded goals shouldn’t happen but then we showed resilience. Especially Kobbie Mainoo. It was a great goal.

"Of course we should do better and it was also early in the season when we totally dominate and then we give it away. We should take more responsibility in such moments and we have so much experience in the team. We should manage that.

"We have to hammer this out of the team. Such mistakes can’t happen. What is asked in that moment is leadership on the pitch. We can’t concede such goals. I have mixed feelings though, I’m pleased with the team performance."

The win took the Red Devils to seventh in the league table with 35 points after 22 games. They are currently eight points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United manager reserves special praise for midfielder Kobbie Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo has quickly cemented his spot in Erik ten Hag's starting XI at Manchester United. An academy product, the teenaged defensive midfielder scored his first Premier League goal against Wolves.

Taking note of how Mainoo is an ideal modern midfielder, Ten Hag said (via Metro):

"He is making incredible progress. He has great abilities as the modern midfield player. He can defend and attack but also he has the physicality to do both ways. He is also composed."

The winner against Wolves was the young midfielder's second goal in a week. He was also on the scoresheet against United's recent FA Cup fourth-round win over Newport County.