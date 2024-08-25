"In the end, he will score goals" - Carlo Ancelotti on Kylian Mbappe's form after Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Valladolid

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has given a non-worrying statement about Kylian Mbappe's lack of goals in La Liga. The reigning Spanish champions secured their first win of the 2024–25 La Liga campaign as they smothered Valladolid 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in their second league outing on Sunday (August 25).

Kylian Mbappe is yet to make a goal contribution in La Liga for Real Madrid. With Los Blancos' star-studded attack, many expected Mbappe to be banging in goals in almost every match. The France international started both games but drew blanks.

Against Valladolid on Sunday (August 25), Mbappe failed to find the back of the net despite having four shots, with only one being on target. He was replaced in the 86th minute by teenage striker Endrick, who scored the team’s final goal of the game.

Ancelotti, though, believes it's just a matter of time and that the Frenchman will soon start finding the back of the net. He said (via Managing Madrid):

“He is a spectacular striker, very fast, very good without the ball, he attacks from behind. He has had 3–4 situations. He doesn’t need to go left or right; in the end, he will score goals.”

Kylian Mbappe made a high-profile move on a Bosman transfer to the Spanish capital after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain ended.

He scored in his debut match as Real Madrid beat Atalanta 2-0 in the UEFA Super Cup in Warsaw. The 25-year-old will be keen to find his groove in La Liga as soon as possible as Los Blancos prepare to face Las Palmas away in the league next on Thursday (August 29).

Endrick creates history after scoring on Real Madrid debut

Real Madrid striker Endrick made history by scoring in injury time against Valladolid. The 18-year-old made his mark by drilling his first goal for Los Blancos at the near post. Los Blancos were already leading by two goals at the time.

With the goal, Endrick (18 years and 35 days) became the youngest Real Madrid player to score on his La Liga debut in the 21st century and the fifth youngest overall. He's also the youngest foreign player to score for Los Blancos in La Liga history.

Endrick has arrived in the Spanish capital this summer from Palmeiras for a reported fee of €47.5 million. At the Brazilian club, he scored 21 goals and provided four assists in 82 outings across competitions.

