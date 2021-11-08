"In the end we have the wrong decision" - Jurgen Klopp slams referee and VAR after Liverpool lose to West Ham

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp did not hold back after the Reds’ defeat to West Ham United on Sunday. The German claimed the referee and the VAR were shying away from making the right calls.

Klopp’s side conceded an early goal but it seemed as though goalkeeper Alisson Becker was fouled in the process. Despite a VAR check, the goal stood.

Alisson did not cover himself in glory for the other goals, but the first challenge seemed like a foul that wasn’t given.

Klopp criticized referee Craig Pawson and the VAR after the game:

“It’s a clear foul on Alisson. How can it not be? The arm is up, the arm from Ogbonna is there and I really don’t know. I don’t know who was VAR today. We always have to say the ref maybe in the game can see that but in the situation, when you see the dynamic of the whole situation when they all go down and they are so close to each other, how can that not be a foul already without pushing the arm of Alisson away?

“But the ref made it easy for himself and thought, 'Come on, let’s see what the VAR is saying?' The VAR had a look and said not clear and obvious, I don’t know why, and here’s the goal which is really strange. It’s all about the ref. The ref is always right. Not all refs but he does. Not all refs, it’s just the situation. He just thinks, 'Okay, let’s see what he says.' He did that today, definitely. There was another situation. Trent Alexander-Arnold after a set-piece on the second ball, takes the ball on the volley and goes down. It’s not a foul but he has a proper bruise under his foot.

“Where’s that coming from? It’s just - don’t do anything and just see what the VAR is saying. And there we have the problem with the clear and obvious mistake because whoever is there in the VAR hides behind that phrase, and then we have two people hiding and in the end we have the wrong decision," Klopp argued.

Liverpool fall behind after a bright start

Heading into the game against West Ham United, Liverpool had the chance to reduce Chelsea’s lead at the top to just a point.

However, a couple of drab performances after the historic win against Manchester United has wrestled away all the momentum Liverpool had built.

Liverpool dropped down to fourth in the Premier League table after their 3-2 loss to West Ham United, and will hope to bounce back after the international break.

Edited by Arvind Sriram