“In Europe, football isn’t as advanced as in South America” - Argentine beer manufacturers Quilmes take brutal Kylian Mbappe dig

Argentine beer manufacturer Quilmes has taken a dig at France star Kylian Mbappe after the Albiceleste's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph.

Lionel Messi and co. prevailed 4-2 on penalties after the two nations played out a thrilling 3-3 draw after 120 minutes. It was Argentina's third World Cup title but first since 1986.

Before the tournament, Mbappe had made a claim that football in South America isn't as advanced as it is in Europe, saying:

“The advantage we have in Europe is that we play among ourselves with high-level matches all the time, such as the Nations League for example. When we arrive at the World Cup, we are ready, whereas Brazil and Argentina do not have this level in South America. Football is not as advanced as in Europe. That’s why at the last World Cups, it was always the Europeans who won."

However, when France and Argentina met in the final last Sunday (December 18), it was the latter who took home the World Cup. Now Quilmes have got back at Mbappe for his comments with a sarcastic post. They put out an image that read:

“In Europe, football isn’t as advanced as in South America.”

While Argentina certainly got their revenge by winning the trophy over the PSG starlet and his team, the 24-year-old was perhaps alluding to the quality of football in the two continents.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Before the World Cup, Kylian Mbappé said that South American football isn’t as advanced as European football.



After Argentina's win in the World Cup, the leading Argentine beer manufacturer Quilmes released this image: "In Europe, football isn't as advanced as in South America."

European football is often seen as the holy grail, with players from all over the world dreaming of playing for top sides and participating in the UEFA Champions League.

South America is one of the biggest exporters of talent to Europe, with Argentina alone having a massive contingent of players plying their trade there. Indeed, only two of their 26 players from their World Cup-winning squad play club football outside Europe.

Kylian Mbappe has the world at his feet

Kylian Mbappe may have not have achieved his dream of lifting back-to-back World Cups, but his talents are extraordinary, and the French starlet has the world at his feet.

While it took Lionel Messi five attempts to become a world champion, the Frenchman did it in his first, playing a key role in France's 2018 World Cup triumph and also scoring in the final.

GOAL @goal Kylian Mbappe’s all-time record at 24 years old Kylian Mbappe’s all-time record at 24 years old 😱 https://t.co/gxCRvx8GBL

In Qatar, the 24-year-old was once again the catalyst behind Les Bleus' march to the final. Mbappe scored a sensational hat-trick to force a shootout, where Les Bleus fell just short.

At a relatively young age, the Frenchman has achieved a lot. If he continues at the same pace, he could cement his place among the greatest players of all time.

