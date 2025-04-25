“In a final against Real Madrid, you can never talk about favourites" - Barcelona icon Victor Valdes makes claim ahead of Copa del Rey final

Victor Valdes believes neither Barcelona nor Real Madrid are more favored to win the Copa del Rey final. The two sides will meet at Estadio de La Cartuja in Sevilla on Saturday, April 26.
Both sides have already met twice in the ongoing campaign, with Barcelona coming out victorious both times. They won the first meeting 4-0 in a LaLiga match at the Santiago Bernabeu, while the second match was a 5-2 win in the Supercopa de España final.
While Barcelona have been the better side so far, Valdes doesn’t think the Catalan club will have an easy ride against their archrivals on Saturday. The Spaniard insisted that Real Madrid are a different breed, especially in cup finals.
Valdes said during his first press conference as Real Avila manager (via Madrid Universal):
“In a final against Real Madrid, you can never talk about favourites. Real Madrid are a great team with big stars. Real Madrid never give up and are never dead, especially in a final. They are very dangerous.”
Despite acknowledging the threat that Madrid poses in the finals, Valdes pointed out the attacking threat that Barcelona possesses and credited Hansi Flick for it.
“Barcelona have attacking power that hasn’t been seen in years or decades. The coach has given them a new style, a new way of playing, of understanding and managing a group,” Valdes added.
Victor Valdes grew through the ranks at La Blaugrana and was promoted to the senior team in 2002. Throughout his stay at the Catalan club, he won a plethora of trophies, including the LaLiga, Champions League, and Copa del Rey.
“There are no favorites’’ – Hansi Flick on the Copa del Rey clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid
Hansi Flick took the same stance with Victor Valdes on the potential outcome of the Copa del Rey final between his side and Carlo Ancelotti's men. Flick said they are playing against one of the best teams in the world and added that there are no favorites between his side and Los Blancos.
The German tactician said in the pre-match press conference via Spanish publication El Español:
“We have to enjoy it because we have a young team, and it's a great experience. We're playing against one of the best teams in the world, and there are no favorites. We want the game to start now and fight for this title.’’
La Blaugrana are the most successful team in the competition’s history, having won the trophy 31 times.