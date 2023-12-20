“In my first year at the club, we spent New Year’s Eve together” - Martinelli admits he still talks to ex-Arsenal teammate who now plays for rivals

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli revealed that he's still in touch with Aston Villa goalkeeper and former teammate Emiliano Martinez.

Martinez spent a decade at the Emirates Stadium before moving to Aston Villa in the summer of 2020 for a reported fee of €17 million. During his stay, Martinez made just 38 appearances for the Gunners, keeping 16 clean sheets.

Martinelli and the shot-stopper shared the pitch 10 times for Arsenal after the former arrived from Brazil in 2019. Opening up about his relationship with Martinez, the 22-year-old attacker told the club's official website (via The Boot Room):

“I became really close with Emi Martinez. He was so important and so helpful. He tried to help me with the language – he was always next to me, helping me with everything. He was the main man here for me at that time."

"In my first year at the club, we spent New Year’s Eve together," Martinelli added. "I went to his house with my family. Honestly, he was amazing for me and I’m really thankful. I’m still in contact with him now and he’s someone I’ll always keep in my heart."

Emiliano Martinez, who struggled for guaranteed minutes at Arsenal, is now the first-choice goalkeeper for Unai Emery's Aston Villa. He's made 133 appearances for the Villans so far, keeping 45 clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Martinelli has established himself as a sure-shot starter under Mikel Arteta. Overall, he's made 150 appearances for the Gunners, bagging 37 goals and 22 assists across competitions.

Brentford chief says Ivan Toney could leave the club amid Arsenal interest

Brentford chief Lee Dykes recently said Ivan Toney could be sold in the summer amid interest from several clubs, including Premier League leaders Arsenal. The Gunners are in the market for a striker, given Gabriel Jesus' injury concerns.

Jesus has missed 10 games across competitions this season in addition to the 17 he was absent for in the 2022-23 campaign. Moreover, he's netted just three Premier League goals this season, which may be a cause for concern.

Addressing Toney's potential departure, Dykes told talkSPORT (via Mirror):

“He is in the top five in the world, in my opinion. So there should be interest, and maybe the time comes very shortly that Ivan moves on to another club."

Ivan Toney is currently serving a ban for breach of betting regulations that will keep him out of action till mid-January. On his return, Toney will be a prized asset, having already scored 32 goals in 66 Premier League appearances for Brentford.