"In football he was very bad" - Ronaldo Nazario names ex-Real Madrid teammate as worst ever teammate

Former Real Madrid striker Ronaldo Nazario has shared who he thinks his worst-ever teammate was in a recent interview. The Brazilian legend represented many iconic clubs and played with some of the best players to play the game. Still, he remembers Thomas Gravesen as the worst in his footballing ability.

The two-time World Cup winner reminisced on his playing career in a recent appearance on his Compatriot Romario's YouTube channel. The South American shared who he felt was the worst player he ever played alongside when asked, saying via Give Me Sports:

"There was one at Real Madrid that was a joke. Gravesen was a really great guy, very good person. He recently won a $50 million poker tournament. But in football he was very bad."

Ronaldo Nazario and Gravesen spent one year together in the Spanish capital and 29 games, averaging 1.86 points per game. The Danish midfielder lasted just one season before being sold to Celtic for €3 million after arriving from Everton for €3.4 million in 2005.

"I think there is a very, very special group where you have Diego, Messi, Cruyff, Beckenbauer, Pele, Van Basten, Ronaldinho" - When former Real Madrid striker Ronaldo Nazario named the best players in history

In an interview in 2022, former Real Madrid striker Ronaldo Nazario named the eight best players in history. The two-time Ballon d'Or winner listed himself alongside football luminaries like Diego Maradona, Pele, and Johan Cruyff.

At the time, the Brazilian legend insisted that picking a player would be difficult because of the different eras they played with, but he named the eight that stood out to him.

Speaking to The Guardian via sportBIBLE, Ronaldo stated:

"I think there is a very, very special group where you have Diego, Messi, Cruyff, Beckenbauer, Pele, Van Basten, Ronaldinho. I would include myself. Let the fans say, let them debate it in the bars. But you can’t rank them, can’t compare generations. People call me Original Ronaldo but, bloody hell, there were others - and they weren’t false. I’m not the only one and more will come along and be better than me, in everything."

The Brazilian's list conspicuously omits five-time Ballon d'Or winner and record goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar is widely believed to be one of the greatest players of all time and is the record scorer for Real Madrid with 451 goals from 438 games.

