"In football and in life, we are all very lucky to have met him" - Barcelona star makes incredible claim about Cristiano Ronaldo

On-loan Barcelona attacker Joao Felix has waxed lyrical about his Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Felix, 24, arrived at the Camp Nou on loan for the season from Atletico Madrid after spending the second half of last season, also on loan, at Chelsea. He has fared decently, contributing nine goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions.

Most of those goal contributions - six goals and three assists - have come in La Liga, where the Blaugrana trail leaders Real Madrid by eight points with as many games to go.

Recently, Felix hailed his compatriot Ronaldo for being an 'example', both on the field and beyond. He said (as per Tot Costa via GOAL):

"He is an example for everyone in Portugal, in football and in life. We are all lucky to have met him and to have seen him play."

Expand Tweet

Felix has made 37 appearances for Portugal, bagging seven goals and four assists. He contributed three goals and an assist in eight games in their successful UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has 128 goals and 46 assists in 206 games for the Selecao since 2003.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's record against Barcelona?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players to play the beautiful game.

The 39-year-old - now at Al-Nassr - is still going strong, having struck over 870 goals for club and country during his illustrious career spanning more than two decades.

Having played for many top clubs in the game, like Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus, Ronaldo has locked horns with Barcelona numerous times. The exact numbers are 34 games, where he has bagged 20 goals and three assists.

Except for three game with Manchester United - going scoreless - and one with Juventus - scoring twice - all the other goal contributions and appearances have come with Los Blancos.

Overall, Ronaldo has a losing record (10-15) against Barcelona, against whom he has scored in four different competitions.