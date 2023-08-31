Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara's father, Mazinho admitted that he hopes his son joins La Liga outfit Celta Vigo in the future. The Brazilian, a 1994 World Cup winner and former Celta Vigo defender, insists that the Spanish club is his home.

He also mentioned that Barcelona forward Raphinha, Alcantara's brother, had the opportunity to join the La Liga club. Mazinho said (via Sportbible):

“In football you never know. I hope so [that he can sign for Celta] but at the moment it is very complicated because Thiago has another dimension and another lifestyle. But I wish Thiago could come here. Almost all the memories I have from here are very good. Vigo is our home."

He added:

“Raphinha has had the opportunity to come here later to play two seasons… for the whole family, Celta means our home.”

Alcantara joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2020, after the Reds' dominant Premier League victory in the 2019/20 campaign. He has helped the Merseyside outfit win the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, and the English Super Cup.

The former Barcelona midfielder has registered 97 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool, recording three goals and six assists.

His career at Anfield has been riddled with injuries, with the Spanish player missing a major part of the 2022/23 campaign due to thigh and hamstring issues.

Alcantara also suffered from a hip injury towards the end of the season, rendering him sidelined for the Reds' pre-season as well as the start of the current term.

“It’s been an absolute mess" - Jamie Carragher slams Liverpool for poor transfer business this summer

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has lambasted his former outfit for their lackluster midfield reinforcement this summer.

The Englishman criticized the Reds' transfer activity while insisting that they have been aware of their midfield issues since last year and have failed to act on them.

Carragher told Sky Sports:

“It’s been an absolute mess. It’s a joke. Liverpool have known they’ve needed midfield reinforcements from 12 months ago.”

The club has seen multiple outgoings in that department during this window and James Milner, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo, and Fabinho have all departed Anfield this summer.

Meanwhile, they have only signed three midfielders, including Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Wataru Endo. Jurgen Klopp's side are understood to be interested in Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch.

It remains to be seen whether they can bolster their options in midfield before the transfer deadline.