Manchester United star Paul Pogba reveals he hated his time on the bench earlier in the season

Following a series of lackluster performances, Paul Pogba was dropped by head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Manchester United were humbled by Tottenham in October.

The Frenchman would go on to make only one start in four Premier League games and didn't feature in several Champions League matches.

However, since his return to the starting XI in the win over West Ham United, Pogba has turned on the style for his team. He has consistently delivered superb performances in recent weeks. His strike against Burnley, which took Manchester United top of the Premier League, is proof of his scintillating form.

In the post-match interview after the game at Turf Moor, Pogba opened up about how he hated being frozen out of the team earlier in the season.

"I've been feeling very good, physically and mentally. I've been playing and when you're playing, you get your form," Pogba said to Sky Sports. "It's a huge difference when you start one game and don't start another one, or if you don't start for a few games.

"I hate to be on the bench, I don't like it. It doesn't mean that other players don't deserve to be playing but I don't like it. "I'm a winner, I just want to play football and help my team. When I'm on the bench and I don't come on, I feel like I can't help my team-mates so I feel bad and I don't like it," revealed Pogba.

Paul Pogba's form has helped Manchester United's title challenge

Earlier in the season, Pogba, seemingly unhappy about his omission from the Manchester United first team, stirred up speculations of a move away from Manchester United.

Prior to Manchester United’s exit from the Champions League, Pogba's agent Mino Raiola confirmed that the player was unhappy at United and would look to quit the club in January.

"I can say that it's over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United. Paul is unhappy with United as he is no longer able to express himself in the way that he would like and as he is expected to. Paul needs a new team, a change of air. He is under contract for the next 18 months and it will expire in the summer of 2022," Mino Raiola said at the time.

However, since then Pogba has turned things around and secured a spot in United's starting lineup. His performances in the Premier League have helped Manchester United climb to the top of the table. Manchester United will need the Frenchman to maintain this fine form if they want to stay in the title race.