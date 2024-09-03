"In our generation, he was the best" - When Cristiano Ronaldo's former manager hailed Barcelona legend Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo's former manager at Real Madrid, Jose Mourinho, hailed Lionel Messi as the best player of his generation during a quick-fire interview in June this year. Mourinho managed Ronaldo in the Spanish capital for three years and led Los Blancos in some of the fiercest El Clasico clashes in recent times.

The current Fenerbahce boss led Los Blancos to the La Liga title in the 2011/12 season, securing 100 points and beating one of the greatest Barcelona sides of all time. Ronaldo played 164 games under Mourinho's tutelage, scoring 168 goals and providing 49 assists.

In a quick-fire interview with TNT Sports, the iconic Portuguese manager was asked to name the player he wished to have managed. He said:

"Of course I would say the little guy. But the little guy was not coachable. But I have to say, in our generation, he was the best."

"We respect each other" - Cristiano Ronaldo on his rivalry with Lionel Messi

In a recent interview, Cristiano Ronaldo claimed that Lionel Messi is his respected colleague and that together they changed the landscape of world football. The duo went head to head for nearly two decades at the pinnacle of the sport, claiming 13 Ballons d'Or between them.

Speaking about his opinion of his Argentine rival, Ronaldo said (via Marca):

"He is making his way, as I am making mine. Regardless if we play outside Europe, he is doing things right, from what I have seen, and I am also doing things right. And the legacy continues. We shared the stage for 15 years. I'm not saying we are friends, but we are colleagues in the profession and we respect each other."

The legendary forward added:

"Whoever likes Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't have to hate Messi. They are both very good, they have changed the history of soccer. We are respected all over the world, that's the most important thing,"

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are now in the twilight of their illustrious careers, at 39 and 37 years old, respectively. The duo continue to perform at a high level at their clubs in the Saudi Pro League and MLS.

