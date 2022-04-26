"In an ideal world" - Journalist reveals what Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah told him about his future

Journalist Chris Flanagan believes Mohamed Salah is not worried about his Liverpool future amid delays in contract talks. As things stand, the 29-year-old winger has less than 18 months remaining on his current deal at Anfield.

Chris Flanagan recently interviewed Mo Salah on behalf of FourFourTwo. In the interview, the Egyptian stated that the Reds supporters know what he wants and that not everything is related to money.

Chris Flanagan gave more insights into his interview with Mohamed Salah to This is Anfield. The journalist was quoted as saying the following:

“He seemed very relaxed about everything, including his future. I’m sure in an ideal world he would have preferred to have already got a new deal signed and sealed, but I didn’t get a sense he was stressed about it."

He added:

“In fact, I specifically asked him whether he was worried about the prospect of potentially going into the last year of his contract without the situation being resolved, and he insisted he wasn’t. I got the sense that his number one aim is absolutely to stay at the club, but that he was prepared to wait a little longer to get the best deal possible if that’s what it takes."

Chris Flanagan @CFlanaganFFT

fourfourtwo.com/news/mohamed-m… Had a very interesting in-depth chat with Mo Salah for @FourFourTwo 's new issue, out Thursday - insisted his contract talks aren't just about money, but revealed his aim to pass Ian Rush as club record scorer. Telling - he'll need a few years to do that. Had a very interesting in-depth chat with Mo Salah for @FourFourTwo's new issue, out Thursday - insisted his contract talks aren't just about money, but revealed his aim to pass Ian Rush as club record scorer. Telling - he'll need a few years to do that.fourfourtwo.com/news/mohamed-m…

When asked what the Liverpool superstar meant when he said "the fans know what I want", Chris Flanagan said:

“I think when he said ‘the fans know what I want’, he was referring to the fact that he wants to stay at the club and renew his contract, which he’s alluded to previously and confirmed again in this interview.”

He added:

“He was keen to make clear that these negotiations aren’t only about finances – he said that he couldn’t outline the exact situation, and I can’t personally claim to be privy to any definitive information about the talks, but my best guess was that he might have been alluding to the length of contract that’s being discussed."

Mohamed Salah has produced some outstanding numbers for Liverpool this season

Mohamed Salah has once again been Liverpool's talisman as they continue to chase an unprecedented quadruple. The former Chelsea and FC Basel star is currently the club's leading goalscorer this season.

As things stand, the 29-year-old winger has scored 30 goals and provided 11 assists in 43 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions. Salah recently scored a brace against Manchester United in a 4-0 win.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch STAT: Since joining Basel in 2012, Mo Salah has only been unavailable through injury for 15 matches. Salah has only been unfit for selection on THREE occasions in his time at Liverpool - and one of those was when he had tested positive for Covid. STAT: Since joining Basel in 2012, Mo Salah has only been unavailable through injury for 15 matches. Salah has only been unfit for selection on THREE occasions in his time at Liverpool - and one of those was when he had tested positive for Covid. #awlive [mirror] 📊 STAT: Since joining Basel in 2012, Mo Salah has only been unavailable through injury for 15 matches. Salah has only been unfit for selection on THREE occasions in his time at Liverpool - and one of those was when he had tested positive for Covid. #awlive [mirror] https://t.co/HvStO0PDlD

Mohamed Salah is also currently leading the Premier League's Golden Boot charts. The Liverpool winger currently has 22 goals in the league and is five goals ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava