"In La Liga, all the referees are in favor of Real Madrid" - Barcelona legend Gerard Pique fuels controversy with incredible claim 

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique recently made a controversial claim involving Real Madrid. Pique claimed the referees in La Liga are in favor of Los Blancos.

His comments came in light of speaking about referees in the Kings League. Pique took a subtle dig at Los Blancos and claimed that refereeing in the Kings League would be impartial, unlike in La Liga.

Here's what the former defender, who announced retirement from professional football last year, said (h/t Barca Universal):

"In La Liga, all the referees are in favour of Real Madrid. In the Kings League there is no team that supports Real Madrid... Everyone has to believe in the Kings League referees."

Pique has never been one to hide his feelings towards Los Blancos. He had many controversial moments during El Clasicos and often came close to blows with his former international teammate Sergio Ramos.

Despite retiring, the former Barcelona superstar holds the same feelings towards the record European champions.

Blaugranas, meanwhile, recently earned a 3-1 win over Los Blancos to win the Supercopa de Espana. The triumph marked the team's first trophy since Xavi Hernandez took over.

Barcelona manager Xavi lauded his players after Supercopa de Espana win against Real Madrid

Xavi hailed Barcelona players for keeping their performance levels up despite receiving widespread criticism. Speaking to the media after the trophy-winning performance, he said (via SPORT):

"What we devised and planned went perfectly. I am very happy for the players because, since I have been here, they want to win and they work hard for it."

Xavi further added:

"They have received a lot of criticism, unfairly, and today they have been liberated. It gives us a lot of confidence, we must be very proud. For Barcelona, it is very positive. We are creating a team and I hope it will be the first trophy of many.”

Gavi, 18, was the star of the show in the final, bagging one goal and two assists to his name. Xavi lauded the player for his leadership skills at such a tender age. He said:

"He's a born leader, too, that all comes naturally to him -- and at the age of 18. He is spectacular. I have said it many times, but I don't get tired of praising him. He has no ceiling, so don't slow him down."

