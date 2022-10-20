"In life, you have to be honest" - Mathieu Valbuena congratulates Karim Benzema for winning 2022 Ballon d'Or despite sex-tape scandal

Former France international Mathieu Valbuena has congratulated Real Madrid skipper Karim Benzema after his Ballon d'Or win, calling it a thoroughly deserved victory. Benzema was arrested (2015) and subsequently tried because of an alleged plot to blackmail then-international teammate Valbuena over a sex tape.

On Monday, October 17, France Football awarded Benzema his first Ballon d'Or in front of some of the most esteemed personalities in football. Winning the accolade thanks to his blistering performances for Real Madrid last season, Benzema became only the fifth Frenchman ever to take the Golden Ball home.

Despite being at odds with Benzema over the sex-tape scandal for over seven years, Valbuena has taken the time to congratulate the superstar. In an interview with 90 Football, the Olympiacos footballer said (via Le10Sport):

“I'm happy for him because he deserves it. In life, you have to be honest. I have always known how to differentiate football from non-football. He had an extraordinary season, when you have been playing for a club like Real Madrid for so many years, and you are performing well, it would not be objective of me to say that he does not deserve it.”

Valbuena also claimed that the Ballon d'Or had lost its charm, as there was hardly any suspense, presumably thanks to the duopoly of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Valbuena added:

“It's been a while since the Ballon d'Or, there was so little suspense. There it's been a few months, quite a while that there was more suspense. It was the case and it is deserved in view of the season. The only thing I can say is that it is deserved.”

Benzema scored 44 goals and claimed 15 assists in 46 games for Real Madrid last season, guiding them to Champions League, La Liga, and Spanish Super Cup glory.

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema on target as Real Madrid down

A couple of days after winning his first Ballon d'Or, Benzema turned on the charm for Los Blancos, finding the back of the net in a 3-0 win over Elche on Wednesday (October 19). The France international found the back of the net in the 75th minute, beating the keeper with a low drive from the edge of the area.

Benzema had previously found the net on a couple of occasions, but both were ruled out for offside. With the goal, Benzema has taken his La Liga goal tally to five for the season (7 appearances).

Federico Valverde (11th minute) and Marco Asensio (89th minute) scored the other two goals for the league leaders against Elche.

