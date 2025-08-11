“In this and in all my lives” - Georgina Rodriguez announces engagement with Cristiano Ronaldo, post goes viral

Georgina Rodriguez has announced her engagement to Cristiano Ronaldo. The couple, who have been together for around a decade, shared a photo of the ring on Instagram.Georgina admitted earlier this year in her Netflix show, 'I Am Georgina', that her friends constantly taunted her about the wedding. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe said that they sang the 'The Ring Or When' song and added that she was waiting for the proposal. She said (via Mirror):“They're always joking about the wedding. 'When is the wedding?' Since Jennifer Lopez's song 'The Ring Or When' came out, they started singing it to me. And well, this is not up to me.&quot;Ronaldo also replied to the question and admitted that it was not far away. He said:&quot;I always tell her: 'When we get that click. Like everything with our life, and she knows what I'm talking about. It could be in a year or it could be in six months or it could be in a month. I'm 1000% sure that it'll happen.&quot;The Portuguese superstar has now put an end to the question and popped the question to his long-time girlfriend, who has said yes to marriage. They posted the photo on Instagram with the caption:&quot;Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.&quot;The couple has two kids, and Georgina is also the stepmother of Cristiano Ronaldo's three other kids.When did Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez meet?Georgina Rodriguez was working in a Gucci store when she met Cristiano Ronaldo. The Argentine admitted that she fell in love with the Al-Nassr superstar immediately and told The Sun in 2019:&quot;Our first meeting was at Gucci, where I worked as a sales assistant. Days later, we saw each other again at another brand's event. It was then that we could talk in a relaxed atmosphere, outside my work environment. It was love at first sight for both.&quot;Ronaldo is set to stay in Saudi Arabia after penning a 2-year with the Saudi Pro League side earlier this summer. Everyone at Sportskeeda extends our best wishes to Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez on their engagement.