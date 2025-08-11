  • home icon
  • Football
  • “In this and in all my lives” - Georgina Rodriguez announces engagement with Cristiano Ronaldo, post goes viral

“In this and in all my lives” - Georgina Rodriguez announces engagement with Cristiano Ronaldo, post goes viral

By Sripad
Modified Aug 11, 2025 18:45 GMT
Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo are engaged
Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo are engaged

Georgina Rodriguez has announced her engagement to Cristiano Ronaldo. The couple, who have been together for around a decade, shared a photo of the ring on Instagram.

Ad

Georgina admitted earlier this year in her Netflix show, 'I Am Georgina', that her friends constantly taunted her about the wedding.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She said that they sang the 'The Ring Or When' song and added that she was waiting for the proposal. She said (via Mirror):

“They're always joking about the wedding. 'When is the wedding?' Since Jennifer Lopez's song 'The Ring Or When' came out, they started singing it to me. And well, this is not up to me."

Ronaldo also replied to the question and admitted that it was not far away. He said:

Ad
"I always tell her: 'When we get that click. Like everything with our life, and she knows what I'm talking about. It could be in a year or it could be in six months or it could be in a month. I'm 1000% sure that it'll happen."

The Portuguese superstar has now put an end to the question and popped the question to his long-time girlfriend, who has said yes to marriage. They posted the photo on Instagram with the caption:

Ad
"Yes I do. In this and in all my lives."

The couple has two kids, and Georgina is also the stepmother of Cristiano Ronaldo's three other kids.

When did Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez meet?

Georgina Rodriguez was working in a Gucci store when she met Cristiano Ronaldo. The Argentine admitted that she fell in love with the Al-Nassr superstar immediately and told The Sun in 2019:

Ad
"Our first meeting was at Gucci, where I worked as a sales assistant. Days later, we saw each other again at another brand's event. It was then that we could talk in a relaxed atmosphere, outside my work environment. It was love at first sight for both."

Ronaldo is set to stay in Saudi Arabia after penning a 2-year with the Saudi Pro League side earlier this summer.

Everyone at Sportskeeda extends our best wishes to Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez on their engagement.

About the author
Sripad

Sripad

Twitter icon

Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.

Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.

Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.

If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sripad
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications