"In my mind, yes" - Liverpool's Mohamed Salah believes he is the best player in the world and makes bold Ballon d'Or award claim

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is having a stellar season for the Reds. Since joining the club in 2017, Salah has been one of the best players at Anfield, scoring goals for fun.

He has upped the ante once again this season, scoring 30 and assisting 13 more in 43 games so far. With Liverpool in the race for an unprecedented quadruple, Salah's brilliance might just help him win the 2022 Ballon d'Or and secure the title of best player in the world. At least, that is what he thinks of himself at the moment.

“In my mind, yes, I’m always saying that,” he said when asked if he is the best player in the world while doing an interview with FourFourTwo.

The Egyptian said it is his dream to see a player from an Arab nation win the award.

“Of course it means a lot, it would mean a lot to win it,” he told FFT. “One of my purposes in life is to change the people, especially in my country, an Arab country – that they can achieve what they want to achieve. Those things give them more belief in themselves, that they can do whatever they want.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Will Mo Salah win the 2022 Ballon d'Or? 🤔 Will Mo Salah win the 2022 Ballon d'Or? 🤔🏆 https://t.co/5eAh64bP7j

Salah substantiated his thoughts with humility by saying:

“I will never say, ‘Yeah, I’m better than this person or I’m better than that person’, no – but in my mind I’m always choosing myself as the best, I don’t choose anyone other than me. It’s always opinion, though. I respect all other players.”

Salah keen to help Liverpool win more silverware this season

The Egyptian star also jokingly added that winning the Champions League and the Premier League will be enough to land him the coveted Ballon d'Or trophy.

“Winning them both again would make me win the Ballon d’Or", he said.

Liverpool could also win the FA Cup if they beat Chelsea in the final next month.

“Hopefully we can get the three,” Salah said. “If not (the FA Cup), then at least the Premier League and the Champions League. It’s a hunger. I want to win them two, three, four times. Why not? You can dream whatever you want to dream, and you can achieve whatever you want to achieve.”

Liverpool are currently one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League, with five games left to play. They have a Champions League semifinal date against Villarreal. The Reds have already won the Carabao Cup earlier this year by beating Chelsea in the final.

GOAL @goal The quadruple is on for Liverpool The quadruple is on for Liverpool 👀 https://t.co/zvm4RIQMjO

Edited by Parimal