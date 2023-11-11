“In this moment I can’t say anything” - Manchester United boss Ten Hag on Rasmus Hojlund injury

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has expressed his uncertainty about Rasmus Hojlund's injury status following the Dane's early exit in their win over Luton Town on November 11.

Hojlund, a summer acquisition from Atalanta, sustained what appeared to be a hamstring issue, prompting his substitution in the 79th minute at Old Trafford. The striker's exit was a worrying sight for United supporters, especially given his recent scoring form in the UEFA Champions League.

The Dane, who has netted five goals in Europe's elite competition, was seen clutching his right hamstring as he made his way down the tunnel. He was replaced by Anthony Martial.

Ten Hag, in a post-match statement, noted that it was too early to ascertain the extent of Hojlund's injury, saying (via Fabrizio Romano):

“In this moment I can’t say anything about it, I don’t know. We did an assessment, we have to wait for 24 hours what the conclusion is.”

Despite Hojlund's goal drought in the Premier League extending to nine games, Ten Hag remained optimistic about his impact on the club, saying:

“Rasmus has scored five goals in the Champions League. He has confidence and the goals will come.”

The Luton game was a mixed bag for the young Danish forward, who failed to convert a prime opportunity to notch his first Premier League goal. His misstep in front of goal allowed goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski to make an impressive save.

Victor Lindelof secures slender victory for Manchester United over Luton Town

Manchester United eked out another close victory in the Premier League, this time against Luton Town, with Victor Lindelof playing the unlikely hero. The Red Devils, struggling with finishing, saw efforts from Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, and Alejandro Garnacho fall short in the first half.

The team's challenges were compounded by injuries to Christian Eriksen and Hojlund. These prompted Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to bring on Mason Mount and Anthony Martial as respective replacements.

Lindelof's goal in the 59th minute broke the deadlock, continuing United's trend of narrow wins this season. All seven of their victories have been by a single goal margin, highlighting their issues in front of goal. This victory against a Luton side, seen as one of the least impressive in recent Premier League history, was no different.

Remarkably, Lindelof's goal came relatively early for Manchester United, before the hour mark. This is notable considering that five of their seven winning goals in the league have been scored in or after the 76th minute. Ongoing concerns about the team's attacking potency will certainly remain for the manager, even though his team took all three points on the day.