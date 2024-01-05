“In one of these games, he will score five” - Chris Sutton insists Liverpool star will step up in Mohamed Salah’s absence 

Pundit Chris Sutton has said that Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez will step up in the absence of Mohamed Salah, who's set to leave for AFCON duty with Egypt.

Salah, 31, has been in impressive form this season - bagging 18 goals and nine assists in 27 games - to fire the Reds to the top of the Premier League after 20 games. The Egptian has played all 20 league outings, contributing 14 goals and eight assists.

Nevertheless, Sutton reckons the Reds have Darwin Nunez to more than compensate for Salah's absence. The former player even tipped Nunez to score five times in one of the games Salah will not be available for due to international duty.

“That’s the pick I think, Darwin Nunez. He’s due a barrel load; isn’t he? In one of these games, he will score five,” Sutton said on the Fantasy 606 podcast (via TBR).

Nunez, who arrived on a reported £70 million move from Benfica, has had a lukewarm Premier League campaign. In 19 games, he has five goals and six assists. His three other goals and two assists have come in nine combined games in the EFL Cup and UEFA Europa League.

The AFCON kicks off on January 14 and concludes on February 11. If Mohamed Salah and Co. reach the final, the Liverpool ace will miss five games, including four in the Premier League.

Egypt are in Group B with Ghana, Cape Verde and Mozambique. They open their campaign against Mozambique on January 14 in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.

What's next for Mohamed Salah's Liverpool?

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are next in action at Arsenal in a marquee FA Cup opener on Saturday (January 6), for which Mohamed Salah is expected to be available.

Three days later, the Reds take on Fulham at home in the first leg of their EFL Cup semifinal before travelling to Bournemouth on January 21 in the Premier League. Three days after their Bournemouth game, the Reds travel to Fulham for the concluding leg of their EFL Cup semifinal tie to end the month.

In their only other Premier League game of the month, Jurgen Klopp's side entertain Chelsea at home on January 31. The two sides drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture in the season opener in August.