IN PHOTOS: Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale enjoys intimate wedding with long-term partner Georgina Irwin

Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale has tied the knot with his long-term partner Georgina Irwin, who is also pregnant at the moment. Ramsdale proposed to his partner last year.

Irwin is a flight attendant. She is also a fitness enthusiast and is the co-owner of the sportswear brand GYMNETIX. The pair recently announced through social media about expecting their first child. They wrote:

"Half of me, half of you. Baby Ramsdale."

Shortly after the announcement, Ramsdale has now posted on social media about them tying the knot. The Arsenal shot-stopper posted several intimate photos with his partner on his Instagram.

Ramsdale's international teammates, Jude Bellingham, Kalvin Phillips, and more, congratulated him.

Aaron Ramsdale was crucial for Arsenal this past season

Arsenal managed to get a second-place finish in the Premier League this past season. Aaron Ramsdale was a mainstay for the Gunners between the sticks. The England star was in great form.

He made 41 appearances across competitions, keeping 15 clean sheets. One of his best performances came against Liverpool in April as Ramsdale stood tall to hand his team a 2-2 draw. Speaking about the goalkeeper, Arteta said after the game (via Sportstar):

“He has been really, really good and probably against the odds. Because when you look at his past and where he was coming from, he got relegated twice, it was difficult to imagine it."

He added:

“But we saw he had that character, charisma and personality to play for our club and the potential qualities to feed into our way of playing. When you see the development he had in the past two seasons I think he is exceptional.”

He further added that they tried to protect Ramsdale when he was criticized on social media. Arteta said:

“It was tough, he needed some support and we had to protect him, but he was ready to handle that. He knew that was going to happen, we discussed that before: ‘You’re coming from this situation, you’re going to Arsenal and you’re going to have a lot of question marks over your head.’ And you have to do that.”

Ramsdale joined the Gunners back in 2021. He has been contracted with the club until the end of the 2025-26 season. The 25-year-old is expected to be crucial for the club in the coming seasons.

Poll : 0 votes