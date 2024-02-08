“In PlayStation, you’ll win by 3” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s bullish claim to Jorge Jesus emerges ahead of Al Nassr v Al Hilal clash

Saudi Chairman for General Authority of Entertainment, Turki Al-Sheikh has revealed Cristiano Ronaldo's bullish claim to Jorge Jesus ahead of the Al-Nassr vs. Al-Hilal game.

The two Riyadh giants are set to lock horns in the Riyadh Season Cup on Thursday, February 8. Ahead of the highly anticipated derby, Al-Sheikh met with Al-Nassr forward Ronaldo and Al-Hilal coach Jesus.

Speaking about the meeting, he said (via CristianoXtra on X):

“In my meeting with Jorge Jesus and Cristiano, Jesus said, ‘We will win against Al Nassr with 3 goals'. Cristiano responded by saying, 'In the PlayStation, you will win by 3'.”

Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal met in the final of the Arab Cup of Champions earlier this season with the Knights of Najd bagging a 2-1 win courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo brace.

Jesus' side, though, won 3-0 when the two teams met in the SPL earlier in the season.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, is coming back from a calf injury. After missing the team's previous clash against Inter Miami, the Portugal captain is fit to take on Al-Hilal.

Al-Nassr defeated Inter Miami 6-0 on February 1. Al-Hilal, meanwhile, beat the Herons 4-3 on January 29.

Jorge Jesus showers praise on Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite the rivalry between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, Portuguese tactician Jorge Jesus has nothing but high praise for Ronaldo. Jesus acknowledged his compatriot's legendary status in world football.

Jesus also added how the game against Al-Nassr is a chance for his team to showcase their professionalism. Speaking ahead of the Riyadh derby, he said (via Nassrzone on X):

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a world-class player, and he has done a lot in his football career, but professionalism in Saudi Arabia has become an important thing, and we must reflect a positive image of Saudi sports in front of Al Nassr."

The Riyadh derby will also see a tactical battle between two Portuguese coaches as Luis Castro is currently Al-Alami's manager. Overall. the game has a few intriguing prospects for fans to keep an eye on.