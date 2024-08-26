“In that position he'll score” - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti highlights where Kylian Mbappe can be prolific amidst early struggles

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has underlined the areas where Kylian Mbappe can be more prolific. This comes after the former Paris Saint-Germain superstar played two La Liga games without finding the net.

Mbappe only just joined up with the Spanish giants, following a long transfer saga that spanned a few years during his stint with the Parisians. He ended up leaving them on a free transfer, then moving to Los Blancos, who welcomed him with a packed Santiago Bernabeu.

It is worth noting that the 25-year-old scored on his debut, when Real Madrid beat Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup. However, this goalscoring form has yet to find root in Spain, with the forward yet to score a league goal.

It wasn't the best start to the domestic season, as Los Blancos failed to beat Mallorca, drawing 1-1. In their second game, they beat Real Valladolid 3-0 in front of their fans at the Bernabeu, but neither match saw Mbappe find the net.

While this has begun to raise concerns about the superstar, who was prolific at Paris Saint-Germain, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is not worried. Speaking after the Valladolid win, the tactician said (via Mirror):

"No, I don't think so at all, [Mbappe] is a spectacular forward, he's very fast, he moves well without the ball. He had three chances. I think in that position he'll score, as he's always scored. I don't think he has to play on the left or the right. He'll score goals."

Kylian Mbappe has notably been at his best on the left-wing, where he flourished for club and country. However, with Vinicius Jr holding that spot for Real Madrid, the Frenchman will have to play in the center of the attack.

Kylian Mbappe discusses playing for Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu

While he was unable to get his name on the scoresheet against Valladolid, it was Mbappe's first official game at the Santiago Bernabeu. The forward revealed just how happy he was about his home debut, as he recounted to the club's TV channel (via Mirror):

"It makes me very happy. I've started off at the Bernabeu winning the game and we got the three points. It was a great night. The fans were top. We wanted to win the first game [here]. It's a dream playing in this stadium, but we have another game on Thursday and we want to win again."

Kylian Mbappe will hope to start off on a goalscoring run as Real Madrid have a lengthy season ahead of them, gunning for multiple trophies. They notably won La Liga and the UEFA Champions League last season.

This season, they have already won the UEFA Super Cup, and Kylian Mbappe will be hoping to lead the line to other trophies with more clinical performances.

