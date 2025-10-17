“In Qatar, I hugged him and thanked him” - Javier Zanetti makes feelings clear about Lionel Messi playing 2026 World Cup for Argentina

Inter Milan and Argentina legend Javier Zanetti has expressed his admiration for Lionel Messi and his optimism about the superstar’s chances of featuring at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina are one of the 28 teams that have already booked their spot in the next edition of the Mundial set to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Having led La Albiceleste to glory in Qatar in 2022, Messi will hope his country can retain their crown next summer. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner featured in Argentina’s last outing, a 6-0 victory over Puerto Rico, and marked his appearance with two assists.

Zanetti, who featured alongside Messi 37 times in the Argentina colours spoke glowingly about the Inter Miami man’s leadership and dedication, believing he will take the ‘necessary precautions’ to remain fit ahead of what could be his sixth World Cup appearance. He told El Grafico:

“At 38 years old, I see Messi as very eager and passionate; he is our captain and a great leader. Leo is capable of at least trying to give his best, as he always has done; hopefully we will be able to enjoy him in the next World Cup.

“He is very intelligent and will take care of all the details. He will take the necessary precautions to arrive at the World Cup in the best possible shape. In Qatar, I hugged him and thanked him because he made millions of Argentinians happy who wanted to see him lift the World Cup.”

Lionel Messi’s fitness has been a major topic of discussion over the past couple of months. Before the clash against Puerto Rico, Messi hand't featured in Argentina’s previous two matches.

During the September internationals, the 38-year-old himself confirmed he took permission from manager Lionel Scaloni to ‘rest’ against Ecuador while recovering from a hamstring injury. Earlier this month, Scaloni also expressed concerns about his captian's fitness.

Lionel Messi unsure about 2026 World Cup participation

While Argentina supporters will love to see Lionel Messi in North America next summer, the national team captain had cast doubts over his participation in the tournament. Speaking after his last World Cup qualifying match on home soil, a 3-0 victory over Venezuela, Messi acknowledged his participation in the 2026 World Cup will come down to his fitness. He told Tyc Sports:

“Day by day, I try to feel good and, above all, be honest with myself. When I feel good, I enjoy it. But when I don’t, honestly, I don’t enjoy it - and if that’s the case, I’d rather not be there. So we’ll see," he explained. "I haven’t made a decision yet about the World Cup. Match by match, I’ll finish the season, then have preseason, and in six months, I’ll see how I feel. Hopefully I can finish this MLS season strong, have a good preseason in 2026, and then make a decision.”

Lionel Messi holds the record for the most caps (195) for the Argentina national team as well as the most goals (114).

