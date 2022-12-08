"In our room" - Argentina captain Lionel Messi shares heartwarming exchange with ex-roommate Sergio Aguero

Argentina captain Lionel Messi shared a heartwarming exchange his with close friend and former teammate Sergio Aguero on Wednesday (December 7).

Following his shock retirement from football last year due to a heart condition, Aguero is often active on his Twitch platform, Kun Aguero Twitch Stream, where he interacts with other players, puts up reaction videos, analyses games, etc.

Last night, the former Manchester City striker had his buddy Messi on his live stream, where the two, along with Alejandro 'Papu' Gomez, interacted for half an hour. During the conversation, Aguero and Messi had a fun back-and-forth about where Messi and the squad are staying.

"Where are you guys?" asked Aguero, to which Messi responded, "In our room". Aguero jokingly remarked that Messi never invited him into his room, saying, "But you never invited me to sleep".

Messi jokingly reprimanded the former Argentine striker by saying, "Don't be a liar because I did invite you."

During his playing days, Aguero always shared a room with Messi while they were away at international tournaments with the Albiceleste. It was one of the keys to their special relationship as the two players are widely considered the best of friends.

On the pitch too, Messi and Aguero have combined to produce numerous memorable moments for Argentina, including winning the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the Copa America last year.

The prolific forwards were set to join forces at club level for the first time last year after Aguero joined Barcelona. Just days later, though, Messi left the Camp Nou after being unable to sign an extension due to La Liga regulations.

In December, Aguero was tragically forced to retire from the game with a heart condition. That abruptly ended his time with the Blaugrana just four months after joining them.

Argentina face Netherlands in 2022 FIFA World Cup last 8

Argentina stormed into the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after beating Australia 2-1 in the last 16 to set up a mouthwatering clash with Netherlands.

SPORTbible @sportbible



Argentina vs Netherlands in the Quarter Final is going to be tasty! 🍿 An unstoppable force meets an immovable objectArgentina vs Netherlands in the Quarter Final is going to be tasty! 🍿 An unstoppable force meets an immovable object 🔥Argentina vs Netherlands in the Quarter Final is going to be tasty! 🍿 https://t.co/SEElwprkDS

Louis van Gaal's team are unbeaten in 19 games and will pose a stern test of the Sky Blues' title credentials, who beat them in the 2014 semifinals on penalties.

Much of the pre-match talk is also focused on the enticing player battle between Messi and Virgil van Dijk, as the unstoppable force meets an immovable object. Argentina take on the Netherlands at the Lusail Stadium on Friday.

Get Portugal vs Switzerland Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes