"In the second half, we definitely deserved to win the game" - Jurgen Klopp reacts as Liverpool beat Arsenal in FA Cup

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reckons his side were the deserved winners after winning 2-0 at Arsenal in their FA Cup opener on Sunday (January 7).

The Reds left it late to seal the deal at the Emirates, with the Gunners' Jakub Kiwior's 80th-minute own goal putting the visitors in front. Luis Diaz confirmed the result in the fifth minute of stoppage time as the Reds ended a 60-year wait to win a FA Cup game at the home of the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta's side would rue squandering a litany of chances, especially in the first half, with captain Martin Odegaard hitting the post. The Reds - without captain Virgil Van Dijk (illness) and Mohamed Salah (AFCON duty) - also hit the woodwork, through Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota.

With Kiwior heading past his own goalkeeper, Ramsdale, the Reds went in front and never relinquished their lead. Klopp said (as per beIN SPORTS):

"In the second half, we definitely deserved to win the game."

This is the second time in three years the Gunners have been knocked out in the third round of the FA Cup. It's their third straight defeat across competitions, coming off successive Premier League reverses last month to fall five points behind leaders Liverpool.

"It is not enough" - Arsenal manager after Liverpool loss

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta commended his team's effort against the Reds but admitted that it was not enough as the Gunners' profligacy once again came to the fore.

Arteta's side looked good without scoring, which eventually told in the eventual result. The Spaniard told BBC Sport that his team wasn't lacking in performance, but the end product eluded them:

"Well the performance was there and the amount of chances too. We just have to win the game, but we lost it, and we are not capitalising. To win games, we need to capitalise.

"When you are better than the best team in Europe and you generate that amount of chances. ...I have not seen a team do it against them like we have done it. It is not enough. The reality is, it is not enough.

Arsenal next play Crystal Palace at home in the Premier League on January 20, while Liverpool take on Fulham at home three days later in the EFL Cup semifinal first leg.