“In a split second she lost her emotions” – England coach Sarina Wiegman breaks silence on Lauren James’ red card against Nigeria

England coach Sarina Wiegman has spoken about Lauren James' red card incident that marred the Lionesses' encounter against Nigeria during the World Cup's Round of 16 tie. Before the game, Wiegman's team were seen as the heavy favorites. However, they found themselves facing an unexpected hurdle in the 87th minute when Lauren James picked up a red card with the scores level at 0-0.

The talented forward received her marching orders for taking out her frustration by stepping on Nigeria's Michelle Alozie. The contest eventually culminated in a stalemate, pushing the match into an anxious phase of extra-time, with both teams battling against fatigue for a coveted spot in the quarter-finals.

England eventually emerged victorious 4-2 on penalties after neither team found the back of the net in 120 minutes of football.

In the aftermath, Wiegman opened up about the red card, claiming that Lauren James had no sinister intentions of causing harm (via DailyMail):

"I've spoken to her. I actually said [to her], 'Look, that happens sometimes with human beings,' that they are in such an intense game and such a high-intensity, emotional game, and in a split second she lost her emotions."

"Of course, she apologised and she felt really, really bad. Absolutely she doesn't want to hurt anyone. This was a moment, it was a split second, it was later in the game, so players also get a little tired, she's an inexperienced player on this stage and she's done really well."

Nonetheless, the England coach was quick to emphasize that the repercussions of James' actions would serve as an invaluable lesson. She said:

"I think in a split second she just lost her emotions. Of course, she doesn't want to hurt anyone, she's the sweetest person I know. Things happen like that, you can't change it any more, it's a huge lesson to learn but of course, it's not something she's done on purpose."

The repercussions of a red card are far from inconsequential, as FIFA will now determine the appropriate extent of punishment. As per the governing body's statutes, an automatic one-match ban awaits Lauren James, but the possibility of an escalated three-game suspension looms ominously.

Sarina Wiegman discusses hard-fought win for England, amidst Lauren James' suspension

Chloe Kelly netted the decisive spot-kick in the penalty shootout, propelling England into the quarter-finals. After the jubilant celebrations, Sarina Wiegman confessed just how nerve-wracking the contest was. She said (via DailyMail):

"I don’t know about my heart-rate, I just know I’m ten years older. It was a really intense game. Nothing is easy in this tournament, that is very exciting about this tournament too, you see the women's game has improved so much."

Wiegman has found herself contending with an array of challenges with the England team. Now set to miss Lauren James for at least one match, she also has to keep progressing without the considerable talents of Leah Williamson, Beth Mead, and Fran Kirby.

The manager did receive a boost regarding Keira Walsh, who was taken off in a previous clash due to injury. The England midfielder was back in action and took to the field against Nigeria. However, she didn't last the entire game, coming off during the demanding extra-time period.