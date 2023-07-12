“In all sports, there is always someone who stands out” – When Lionel Messi admired Cristiano Ronaldo

Back in 2020, Lionel Messi saluted his long-standing rival Cristiano Ronaldo. While the Argentine was a Barcelona player at that point in time, the Portuguese used to play for Juventus.

Speaking about Ronaldo, Messi said he is among the standout performers in football. He further added that there are such athletes in each sport who have earned a special place for themselves in the history of that discipline.

Messi told La Sexta:

"There are many admirable athletes. Rafa Nadal, Federer, LeBron - in all sports there is always someone who stands out and is admirable for his work. Cristiano stands out in football. There are many who stand out and always do their best."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi lit up European football for over 15 years. They were hands down the two best players on the planet.

Despite their on-field rivalry, the pair have always had the utmost respect for each other off the field. Both players have pushed each other to get better over the years.

Lionel Messi has raved about Cristiano Ronaldo on other occasions as well

The aforementioned case was not the only instance when Lionel Messi raved about his Portuguese rival Ronaldo. In fact, on one occasion, Messi said that Ronaldo is at the same level as him.

After Ronaldo joined Juventus back in 2018 from Real Madrid, Messi was asked to pick the best players in world football at that point in time. In a 2019 interview, the Argentina captain said (via Juve FC):

"There are so many good players now. Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, Luis Suarez, Eden Hazard, any of them could become the best in the world."

He added:

"I didn’t include Cristiano Ronaldo in that list, because I consider him to be on the same level as me. It was fun to play against him, even if he made me suffer too. It irritated me seeing Real Madrid lift trophies."

Messi further spoke about Ronaldo and wished that he was still in Spain.

“I do wish he was still in Spain, but I have a great deal of respect for Juventus. They seem a very strong squad, with excellent players, and are now even stronger with Cristiano.”

Neither Messi nor Ronaldo are in European football at the moment. The Portuguese joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr on December 22. Messi, meanwhile, will soon be unveiled as an Inter Miami player.

