"In terms of quality, he's good enough for Manchester United" - Gus Poyet makes claim about Premier League star

Former Premier League manager Gus Poyet recently said that Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma would be a good signing for Manchester United. Poyet, who was previously in charge of the Seagulls from 2009-2013, went on to heap praise for the Japan international for his performances.

Poyet said (via Sussex World):

"In terms of quality, he's good enough for Manchester United. The question is, can he take the next step and perform at an even higher level, as a club like United demands. He's a top player and I hope he does because he's so important to Brighton. I love watching him play."

Mitoma has been a key player for Fabian Hurzeler in his first season at the helm with the South Coast side. With eight goals and three assists in 33 games across all competitions, the winger has been a valuable contributor from the left flank.

His current contract with the team is until the summer of 2027. Notably, Brighton turned down a massive bid for him from the Saudi Pro League late in the January window, indicating their desire to keep hold of him.

The 27-year-old could be an excellent addition to a Manchester United side that have had their struggles going forward this season. Playing as one of the two attackers in Ruben Amorim's 3-4-2-1 set-up, he could become a vital contributor as the Red Devils look to revamp their squad.

Premier League star signs off on move to Manchester United on one condition, club keen to make move happen

Branthwaite could be on the move.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has given the green light to a move to Manchester United provided the side achieve qualification to the Champions League. According to The Sun, the 22-year-old could leave the Toffees as the Red Devils are keen on making a deal happen.

Qualification to Europe's premier continental tournament through the Premier League is out of the question for the Red Devils. They lay in the bottom half, 12 points behind of the top four. However, they can throw their names in by winning the UEFA Europa League this season. Amorim's side are set to face Lyon in the quarter-finals next month.

Manchester United have already looked to sign the 22-year-old. They lodged two bids in the summer of 2024 that were rejected by Everton after their valuation was not met. The likes of Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof are set to be out of contract in the summer. Hence, United will need bodies to partner the likes of Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire in the back three.

